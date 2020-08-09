Inside celeb chefs’ very tasty property portfolios – including Jamie Oliver’s £9m London home & Gino’s Sardinian getaway

THE country’s finest celebrity chefs are renowned for their excellent taste – so you’d naturally expect them to invest in enviably luxurious homes.

And while they like to show off their culinary skills, they also like to showcase their properties on social media – specifically the swanky kitchens they use to cook up a storm.

Just last week former Saturday Kitchen host James Martin, 48, gave fans a glimpse into his idyllic countryside life in his picture-perfect rural retreat.

He relocated from Hampshire last year yet the location of his new pad, set in acres of countryside, remains a mystery.

There’s even an outdoor log-fired kitchen with a huge chef’s table, perfect for James to entertain al fresco while whipping up a feast.

And he’s not the only one. Here, we take a look at some of the UK’s top chefs’ very impressive property portfolios…

Hot property: £8.9m North London mansion and £6m Essex manor

His restaurant chain may have gone bust with the loss of 1,000 jobs, but TV chef Jamie Oliver is still raking in £86,000 a day – and he’s made some careful property investments.

Last year dad-of-five Jamie, 45, snapped up a £6million, 16th century country manor known as Spains Hall in Essex, which was once used as a set for TOWIE, and it’s where he’s called home during lockdown.

As well as sprawling land, the six-bed property boasts stables, tennis courts, a swimming pool and fishing lakes.

There’s also a three-bed lodge situated within the 70-acre estate, and the property has still retained all its original features.

The family have also previously shown off their Grade-II listed house in Hampstead Heath in shared family photos, which boasts seven bedrooms, a massive garden and open-plan kitchen.

Hot property: £1.25m mansion in Hertfordshire and mountainside villa in Sardinia

This Morning chef Gino, 44, is predominantly based at his seven-bed Georgian townhouse in Hertfordshire, where he has lived for four years.

Earlier this year he won a battle to close a public footpath which runs along the side of the property after he claimed he was constantly hounded by fans wanting autographs.

Dad-of-three Gino, who is originally from Torre del Greco, Napoli, in the south of Italy, also fell in love with Sardinia and purchased a villa there, on the Costa Smeralda.

There, he also owns his own vineyard which produces Cannonau, an Italian red wine, and there’s a lake where the chef likes to relax.

The holiday home also boasts a cave fireplace and arcade games room, making it the ideal base when the chef and his family return to his home country.

Hot property: Three Cornish holiday homes worth £10m, an eight-bed £7m city mansion and £4.3m LA property

Love him or hate him, straight-talking Hell’s Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay, 53, doesn’t mince his words – and it’s this trait that has recently made him a TikTok star.

He also doesn’t mess around when it comes to snapping up properties either, boasting a staggering three seaside holiday homes in Cornwall worth £10million.

The TV chef moved to the area while in lockdown with his five kids and wife Tana, and it’s not hard to see why – his array of homes there boast lavish details like wine cellars, swimming pools, igloo cabins and waterfront views.

But that’s not where his property portfolio stops. The Michelin-starred chef also has an eight-bed Battersea three-storey mansion, which is his usual family home and features a huge kitchen, and a £4.3milliom Los Angeles pad.

He purchased the LA property in 2012, which has five beds and a stunning infinity pool, so he had a permanent American base for his family while filming there.

Hot property: £2.6m four-bed Henley mansion

As ‘downsizing’ goes, Bake Off judge Mary Berry, 85, is doing alright.

The baker sold her 18th century six-bed Buckinghamshire mansion for £4million in 2017 and relocated to a ‘smaller’ four-bed property in Henley.

The Grade ll listed mansion comes with the perk of being a short walk to Waitrose – a detail which excited Mary when buying the property, according to The Mail Online.

Her more compact home also still boasts an indoor pool, tennis courts, an orangery and a separate cottage property on one acre of land.

Hot property: Sprawling Surrey mansion in the country

Generous chef Aldo Zilli, 64, is going one step further from showing fans a glimpse into his life – by actually inviting them to his home.

The star, who opened his first London restaurant in 2001, recently turned his Surrey home into a drive-in cinema and is even providing food for customers.

He said at the time: “I have loved my move to the Surrey countryside, and the extra space has given me the opportunity to throw open my doors and show people what the Zilli experience is all about.”

Before moving to his Surrey pad, Aldo lived in a five-bed Brighton townhouse which he put on the market for £1million in 2009 after spending eight months renovating the property.

His kitchen boasted all mod cons including a £5k oven and sub- zero temperature-controlled storage unit for 120 wine bottles – mod cons he’s no doubt installed in his current property too.

Hot property: £5m London mews mansion

One particular selling point of Nigella Lawson’s four-bed central London mansion is, of course, its kitchen, and it’s enough to make any food lover drool.

While fans have seen the chef whipping up treats ‘at home’ before, the kitchen you see on screen is actually just a studio – and she keeps her real kitchen more hidden.

Pride of place in it is reportedly a mint green Aga, a sizeable kitchen island where she can prepare delicious recipes, and a conservatory opening up into a large garden to entertain guests.

Nigella, 60, moved into her home in 2013 with her two children, after splitting from husband Charles Saatchi, who she previously lived with in a £12million mansion in Chelsea.

The idyllic property reportedly also boasts a cinema and wine cellar.

However, for fans expecting to get a glimpse of Nigella’s actual kitchen on her cookery shows, there’s disappointment in store, as they’re reportedly all purpose-built and set within a studio.

As well as sharing a passion for food, clearly these clever cooks all know investing in amazing properties is the perfect recipe for financial success, too.