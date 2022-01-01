Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Family Vacation

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Family Holiday Getaway

To end 2021, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson took Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, on a vacation to Mexico.

Here’s where you can see the couple having fun on the beach!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are saying their final farewells to the year 2021!

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the actress and Coldplay frontman were photographed on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico.

Moses Martin, Chris and Gwyneth Paltrow’s son, was spotted swimming in the ocean with his father, and Apple Martin was also present, according to an insider.

According to E! News, the couple decided to spend the New Year with Moses and a group of friends south of the border.

“They spent the majority of their time at the beach, swimming, relaxing, and socializing.

“Every day, Chris and Moses went to the beach and had a great time,” the source said, adding that the father-son pair “were very playful together, splashing each other in the water and tackling each other on the sand.”

Moses also appears to have a future in acting, according to an insider, who saw the teen “throwing play punches and watching as Chris fell backwards in the water.”

Dakota even joined in on the fun, according to the source, who said she “got splashed but she didn’t seem to mind.”

Dakota tanned on the beach or walked by the water, according to the source, when she wasn’t being splashed.

“Just being together was a blast for them.”

According to the source, Chris “was charming everyone and making them laugh.”

“They were constantly giggling and having a good time.”

People have only seen the couple in their natural habitat on a few occasions, including that day on the beach.

Dakota recently told Elle UK that she and Chris prefer to spend their time together at home.

“We’ve been together a long time,” the actress revealed.

“We go out occasionally, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home, cozy and private.”

The majority of the partying occurs in my home.”

Check out the gallery below to see a photo of Dakota and Chris on the beach, as well as other occasions!

After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans began to speculate about their relationship.

