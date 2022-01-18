Inside Dubai, fans are united in their dissatisfaction with truffle excess and pampered pooch parties.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the extravagance depicted in the BBC2 documentary Inside Dubai: Playground Of The Rich.

The show’s expensive truffle trade caused outrage among viewers.

The lavish pooh parties with ‘pup cakes’ and ‘espressos’ for the rich and famous dogs enraged them even more.

“I’ve seen it all – puppy parties,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Dog Birthday Parties? What a bunch of knuckleheads,” another remarked.

“This excess for a dog makes me sick,” a third person said.

They went after the truffle trade, where one trader was profiting £10k per box sold.

“Eating too much truffle has consequences,” one person said.

“Trash TV,” said another.

Meanwhile, fans were following the story of Amy Kitchingman, the former Miss Great Britain, who said she was glad she was in Dubai instead of being in Peckham eating a Pot Noodle when work was quiet.

“Contrary to what the former Miss England said, having a pot noodle in Peckham sounds a whole lot better than 5 minutes in Dubai,” one fan said.

“I’d take a Pot Noodle in Peckham tbh,” another said.

“I’ll take Peckham, please,” said a third.