Inside Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne’s love story – from daytime sex to a stunning mansion – on I’m A Celeb.

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne’s love story – from daytime sex to a stunning mansion – is revealed inside I’m A Celeb.

When Frankie Sandford and Wayne Bridge first met in December 2010 on a boozy night out, they were both bruised by fame.

Frankie, 32, had just finished a public breakup with Dougie Poynter of McFly.

Meanwhile, footballer Wayne, 41, had had his own love life in the news the previous year.

A source close to the couple told Fabulous, “They’d both been through the mill.”

“They both saw it in one another.”

They already had a connection when they met.”

They’ve been inseparable since their first date.

Parker, eight, and Carter, six, are their two children, who they married in 2014.

Now, as Frankie prepares to face her worst fears on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, we look back on their relationship to see what makes it tick.

James Corden may appear to be an unlikely Cupid, but on that December night out, he brought Frankie and Wayne together.

“[James] got her phone, put my number in it,” Wayne revealed in the 2016 season of I’m A Celebrity.

Then I put her phone number in my phone.”

“After that, we just texted a little bit and went out to dinner.”

The new relationship grew quickly.

The new couple was first photographed renting a DVD in early January 2011, and then at a pub near Wayne’s mansion in Cheshire.

Frankie introduced Wayne to her mother and father over dinner at the posh restaurant Hakkasan a few weeks later.

“It was a sign they both knew it was incredibly serious early on,” our source said. Frankie has described their early courtship as “whirlwind.”

The only blemish on the ointment was the ongoing fallout from her relationship with Dougie, who entered rehab after their relationship became public.

“It’s like a kick in the teeth, it’s devastating,” his mother, Sam Moody, complained.

”It’s a dreadful situation.”

“It’s always in your face, and that’s something he’ll have to learn to deal with.”

Frankie and Wayne were inevitably dubbed the new Posh and Becks, despite the fact that she was a member of a popular girl group and he was a star footballer for England.

“The reality couldn’t have been further from the truth,” our source claims.

One of the things that brought them together was their love of being homebodies and curling up on the couch.

They provided each other with a safe haven away from the spotlight.

“They’re both sensitive souls with similar personalities and insecurities.”

At the…

