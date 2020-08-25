Inside Gordon Ramsay’s incredible £2.7m Cornwall family home that you can rent for £6,000 a week

GORDON Ramsay fans can get a taste of the chef’s lavish lifestyle by renting out his four-bedroom holiday pad in Cornwall.

The only snagging point is the hefty £6,000-a-week fee to ensure they have Trevail House, in Fowey, all to themselves.

Kitchen Nightmares frontman Gordon, 53, initially put the stunning £2.7million pad, complete with a balcony onto sea views, for sale after being bombarded with negativity from locals as he isolated in another property during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet with an uncertain property market for sellers, he’s decided to rent it out too, using luxury website Boutique Retreats.

It brands the property as the “ultimate glamorous coastal retreat” and featuring “the most incredible views”.

The holiday home is spread over three floors with huge glass doors in some rooms to make the most of the stunning seascape views.

The first floor kitchen is one such room, featuring cosy country decor with olive green cabinets, an island family dining table and stainless steel appliances.

Another wooden dining table sits opposite, proving plenty of opportunity to whip up a Ramsay-approved feast while chatting to family and friends.

A second garden kitchen can be found on the ground floor and is the perfect place to prepare an al fresco lunch.

Meanwhile, the living space features comfy sofas and a roaring fire and bedrooms are adorned with top quality wooden furniture.

Some boast spacious en suites with walk in showers while all offer amazing views of the Cornish coastline.

A huge decking area outside allows for soaking up the sunshine on loungers, with the property set right on the shore.

Those who rent the luxurious home will have private access to the coast via gated steps which lead from the deck – providing a true celebrity style experience.

The decking is also adorned with a huge fire pit – which can also be used as a big ice bucket during the summer.

Gordon was set to make £790,000 from the sale after he originally bought the former Lloyds bank for £1.96million.

The F Word chef has been in a months-long row with his neighbours in the town of Rock for his decision to move into his other £4.4million Cornish mansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

The television personality also faces up to four months of loud construction work due to local residents planning to revamp their own plush pads.

The house was up for sale with agent John Bray and Partners, who have said of the property: “Situated right on the water with the most incredible river views, Trevail House is a spacious and highly specified four-bedroom town house residence.”