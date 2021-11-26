Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s “First Married Thanksgiving” in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt gave her sons and Blake Shelton a sneak peek into the Thanksgiving holiday before enjoying a delicious meal.

Gwen Stefani is grateful this holiday season, there’s no doubt about it.



Gwen Stefani, 25, and Blake Shelton, 25, spent their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife in Oklahoma, and while the festivities were only for immediate family, Gwen shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram.

She expressed her gratitude on social media, writing, “Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton (hashtag)iloveu (hashtag)firstmarriedthanksgiving gx.”

“(hashtag)onelove (hashtag)family (hashtag)beliver,” the caption reads.

Gwen shared a photo collage of her family’s dinner table, which was adorned with beautiful flower bouquets.

She also captured Blake and her son wrapping bacon around the turkey before it went into the fryer.

When asked about her holiday plans in Oklahoma, Gwen teased, “It’s a tradition.”

“My entire family travels, and we haven’t been back since the wedding.”

As a result, I’m very excited.

“There’s a new house there.”

“There, we’ve started a new life,” she added.

“So it’ll be our first Thanksgiving as a married couple! We’re grateful and excited!”

Gwen, who has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, married Blake on July 3.

The couple has yet to have a formal honeymoon because Blake is busy coaching on The Voice and Gwen has her Las Vegas residency, which Carson Daly described as “elegant, refined, and cool” on Today.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is making it a point to spend the holidays together as a happy family.

“My mother is a firm believer in doing things her way when it comes to turkey.

Blake enjoys experimenting with a variety of smaller turkeys, as Gwen explained.

“One year, they liked the hot Cheetos turkey, and this year, I believe they’ll go with bacon-wrapped.”

I don’t know, all the boys are talking about what they’re going to do.”

“I know one thing, we never did mac and cheese before, but we’re doing mac and cheese now,” the No Doubt singer continued.

That is the new [food]that has been added.

I feel like we add something new every year.”

