Inside Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s ‘wedding’ retreat, which includes topless photos and copious amounts of wine.

The actress posted a photo of what appeared to be the lovebirds at the altar, sparking rumors that the couple had said “I do.”

Halle shared photos from her island vacation with the 51-year-old singer on Instagram.

The Catwoman actress began the trip by posting a photo of herself topless in a bed overlooking the beautiful clear blue waters.

“Vacay drip,” she captioned the photo, softly smiling at the camera.

The posts continued with another photo of her feet caressing her boyfriend’s foot as the two gazed out at the ocean.

In the caption, she gushed about her beau, writing, “even our feet go together…”

The actress then posted a selfie from inside the tiki hut where she’s staying, capturing her frizzy dirty blonde locks.

“Thank you humidity, i always wanted to be in the lion king,” she wrote in a very relatable caption.

Halle teased her fans with a series of snaps, one of which showed her relaxing in a hammock and admiring the tropical oasis.

In another shot, she’s running up the stairs while wearing a long silky royal blue dress and a glass of wine in her hands, smiling over her shoulder.

“I hate when people say you don’t need alcohol to have fun! you don’t need running shoes to run but it F***ING helps!” she wrote alongside the photo, crediting her beau Van for the snap.

On New Year’s Day, the model sent out a sultry selfie in a skimpy bikini to her fans.

Halle’s breasts were partially hidden by a thin black coverup in the revealing shot.

She angled the camera upwards, capturing the glare of the sun shining through the blue sky.

“I felt the sun on my face today and my soul smiled…more of that please in 2022!” she wrote. “POW POW!Happy New Year everyone!”

While the majority of her posts from the trip were solo shots, her most recent ones included her partner Van, one of which in particular sparked speculation that the two had married.

“Well, it’s official!” Halle captioned photos of the couple standing in a wedding chapel holding hands and kissing on New Year’s Day.

“It’s 2022!” she wrote over a second photo of the couple.

Fans and celebrities congratulated her on her snaps, and she received a flood of messages…

