Inside Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo’s Co-Parenting Relationship

The Friendly Co-Parenting Dynamic of Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo, a TikTok star, can’t stop gushing about his baby son.

Jena Frumes, Derulo’s ex, gave birth to their first child in 2021.

They ended their relationship soon after.

However, based on their social media activity, many people believe the stunning former couple has been back together for a long time.

In the year 2020, Derulo and Frumes met in a LA gym.

The couple started dating in March 2020, shortly after the coronavirus quarantine began.

They quarantined together and frequently shared their relationship on social media through TikToks.

Fumes eventually got pregnant and gave birth to their first child.

Jason King, her son, was born to her.

Derulo announced his divorce four months after becoming a father.

He tweeted, “Jena and I have decided to split up.”

“She is an incredible mother, but we believe that being apart now will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we can be.”

Please [sic]be considerate of our privacy at this time.”

Despite the fact that they are no longer together, Derulo and Frumes appear to have a great co-parenting relationship.

Many people believe they’ve made up.

On their respective social media accounts, the two continue to share adorable family candids of themselves and their son.

In November 2021, Derulo told People Magazine that they are great friends and parents to their son.

Fatherhood, according to Jason Derulo, has brought him closer to his father.

“We don’t mind if we’re perplexing people about our situation because it’s our situation,” he said.

“We love [our son]above all else, and his well-being is extremely important to us,” he continues.

“I’m also very concerned about her well-being, and I want her to be happy.

I am deeply concerned about her.

In contrast to popular belief, we have a fantastic relationship.”

Derulo enjoys spending one-on-one time with his son above all else.

“I enjoy watching things with him that I enjoy watching,” he said.

“He’s still young enough that he doesn’t fully comprehend what he’s seeing, but I enjoy watching cartoons with him as well.”

I believe he brings out the child in me once more.”

