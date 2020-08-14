Inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s home where they film their TV show with dining room that looks like a restaurant

JOHN Torode and partner Lisa Faulkner live together in a very chic London home – which is fit with an impressive kitchen and huge dining room that looks like a restaurant.

The couple, who first met on Celebrity Masterchef and have been together since 2014, have recently been busy cooking up a storm in the comfort of their own pad for their new ITV show John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

As you’d expect from two chefs, John, 55, and Lisa, 48, have a very impressive cooking space, which complete with modern navy cupboards, gold handles and white marble work tops.

The kitchen has everything the pair need to rustle up some tasty food, ranging from a state-of-the-art oven, various utensils and an impressive collection of herbs and spices.

The two have also given a peek inside the rest of their home, posting numerous pics of their plush pad on Instagram.

Their huge dining room boasts classic wooden flooring, white brick walls and massive windows that lets in huge amounts of natural lighting – making it the perfect place to entertain guests.

John and Lisa’s front room is decorated with a vintage rug – which makes the perfect bed for their two dogs, Otto and Rory.

The lounge area also boasts a navy and coral sofa, and a green leather foot stool.

Bunches of flowers are placed on various tables through the home, adding an extra touch of colour to the surroundings.

Lisa has previously described John as “calm, chilled and lovely”.

She recently said: “Our relationship is as quiet and private as it can be when you both work in television.

“I’m really happy but we’re not living together because we’re taking things slowly.

“I believe life goes in ups and downs and at the moment it’s such a nice time.”

“John was a judge on a show I loved and I was petrified of him. He was brilliant and gave us all tips so you didn’t want to let him down.”

