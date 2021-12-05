Inside Johnny Carson and Joan Rivers’ Love-Hate Relationship, Which Supposedly Included a ‘One-Night Bounce’

In the 1980s, television legends Johnny Carson and Joan Rivers had a famous feud.

While a few details about Carson’s personal relationship with Rivers were revealed, he was notoriously private and never spoke publicly about it.

According to most accounts, the two never spoke again before his death.

Rivers, on the other hand, had a lot to say about Carson after he passed away.

She made it seem like their relationship was a rollercoaster, from calling him names to insisting they’d once had a “one-night bounce.”

Rivers debuted on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show on February 17, 1965, according to Biography.

Carson invited her to sit next to him, a coveted spot, during their visit, and she quickly won over the legendary host.

Despite the fact that he was rumored to be difficult to impress, he stated on air that he believed Rivers would be a big star.

She later stated that she knew her life would change in that moment, and it did so almost instantly.

She began to land more notable gigs and appearances as a result of the appearance.

She was eventually hired as a writer for The Tonight Show.

Rivers made nearly 100 appearances with Carson in total.

Carson was the first big-name guest to join Rivers when she launched a short-lived daytime talk show in 1968.

Soon after, she was filling in for Carson on The Tonight Show while he was on vacation.

By 1983, she had taken over as the primary guest host after sharing the role with several other comedians.

Rivers claims she was approached with several offers to host her own show, but her devotion to Carson, whom she regards as a mentor, kept her in place.

By the mid-1980s, however, her relationship with NBC executives had deteriorated because she demanded to be treated as a star in her own right.

They hadn’t offered her a long-term contract in exchange for her services.

When NBC became concerned that Carson might retire, someone compiled a list of potential permanent replacements that did not include Rivers.

It appears that the press receiving and printing that list was the final straw for her.

Carson was less than pleased when he learned of Rivers’ plans to leave NBC and The Tonight Show for a (dollar)10 million deal with Fox, according to Biography.

Rivers never approached Carson personally, according to Carson.

