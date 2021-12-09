Inside Josh Duggar’s jail, where inmates are subjected to ‘RAPES and beatings,’ as the disgraced star awaits sentencing following a guilty verdict.

As the disgraced star awaits sentencing after a guilty verdict, a look inside Josh Duggar’s jail shows prisoner ‘RAPES and beatings.’

JOSH Duggar will spend the foreseeable future in Arkansas’ Washington County jail, where a man was allegedly raped and tortured for 16 hours and violent fights occur on a regular basis.

Two men from the prison where Josh is currently being held were charged with the alleged rape and torture of a man in a cell at the jail for 16 hours in 2013, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

According to 5NewsOnline at the time, an inmate was allegedly threatened, raped, forced to perform a sex act, and forced to drink the urine of suspects J’Donta Britt and Javaughntaiye Jamar Willis from 9 p.m. on December 12 to about 1 p.m. on December 13, 2013.

“By slapping, punching, kicking, elbowing, kneeing, and cutting him with edged weapons, the suspects tortured the victim.”

“If the victim did not obey their commands or if he reported the abuse to authorities, the suspects threatened to cut off his pinky finger,” according to the report.

According to reports, the charges against J’Donta Britt were dropped after the victim refused to testify at the trial.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of sexual abuse or sexual harassment,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office website.

“All complaints of detainee abuse or harassment will be investigated, and the investigation will be reviewed by the PREA Review Board, which will include the Detention Administrator, Detention Captain, Enforcement Captain, and PREA Coordinator,” the statement continued.

According to a report by ArkansasOnline, the jail where Josh, 33, will spend the next few months has previously been sued for similar alleged sexual assaults.

According to the report, in one case, a jury ordered Washington County to pay (dollar)52,504 to a 15-year-old boy who was tortured and sexually assaulted while being held in the old Washington County Jail’s drunk tank with other youths.

Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Washington County Jail.

In April 2021, Josh was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was found guilty of both charges on Thursday.

According to The US Sun, he is now likely to receive ten years in prison.

Sentences will be handed down at a later date.

Judge Timothy L Brooks stated that Duggar will be sentenced in four months.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he added.

“It means a lot to me, and I’m grateful for that.”

