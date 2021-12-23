Inside Julia Lemigova’s Mysterious Life Before She Met Her Superstar Wife, as seen on ‘RHOM’

Inside Julia Lemigova’s Mysterious Life Before She Met Her Superstar Wife on ‘RHOM’

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami returns with an all-new cast, including newcomer Julia Lemigova.

She is the franchise’s first LGBTQ housewife, and she is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

But, before settling down in Miami with her supermodel husband, the brunette beauty had a tumultuous past.

Lemigova was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and she describes her upbringing as “comfortable, middle-class.” Despite reports to the contrary, she claims her father was not a KGB agent.

“I read that my father was in the KGB, but that isn’t the case.

Yes, he was a colonel, but he was also an engineer working in the aviation industry.

My mother was the same way.

According to Meaww, Lemigova said, “It was how they met.”

“I received a good education, and my parents were well-educated.

‘There would always be trips to the theater or to see the Bolshoi Ballet.’

Lemigova dabbled in modeling and, at the age of 18, was crowned Miss USSR in 1990, just before the Soviet Union fell apart.

In 1991, she was crowned Miss Universe’s second runner-up.

And, according to Lemigova, her success in the beauty pageant world has opened many doors for her.

Lemigova claims she was dissatisfied with life in the Soviet Union and had long wished to relocate to the United States to start a new life.

Her pageant success allowed her to leave her communist upbringing and relocate to Paris, where she established Joiya Spa and the Russie Blanche skincare line.

When she met banking magnate Edouard Stern, one of Europe’s wealthiest men, in 1997, her world was turned upside down.

The man who has a reputation for being one of the world’s most arrogant men was smitten by Lemigova, and the two hit it off right away.

In the late 1990s, they traveled around the world in style and eventually welcomed a son named Maximilien.

Stern and Lemigova never married, but he did hire a nanny for the baby and paid frequent visits.

Stern began to doubt himself as the baby’s father after his lawyer advised him to get a paternity test and he hired a private investigator.

Stern was one of three men who Lemigova was sleeping with, according to the private investigator.

As a result, Stern severed ties with both her and the…

