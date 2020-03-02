Inside Justin Bieber’s Romantic 26th Birthday Celebration With Hailey Bieber

Happy birthday, Justin Bieber!

The pop star celebrated his 26th birthday one day early on Saturday, Leap Day, with his wife, model Hailey Bieber, and dozens of his friends.

The two dined at the Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles before heading to his birthday party at the nightclub and restaurant Delilah.

Justin and Hailey, 23, arrived at the venue walking hand-in-hand. About 40 to 50 of his friends, including members of his church, employees of his fashion line Drew House and his personal trainers, attended the bash, held in the main dining room, a source told E! News. DJ Tay James played the singer’s favorite songs at the party. Justin took the mic and serenaded Hailey with his new song “Intentions” as the two danced together.

The birthday boy posted on his Instagram page a photo of him and Hailey kissing as he clutches the microphone.

“Your my birthday gift bubba,” he wrote.

“Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night,” the source told E! News. “He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music. They both had several drinks throughout the night and seemed to be enjoying themselves. No one ever sat down; it was constant dancing and chatting with friends.”

A day earlier, Hailey appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her husband, saying that he reached out to her and that they rekindled their romance in April 2018 after he watched her perform a beer bottle party trick on the show. The two went on to date for a few months before getting engaged and then marrying in a surprise courthouse ceremony the following September.

“The next morning, after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone,” Hailey said. “And it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”