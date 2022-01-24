Inside Kanye West’s (dollar)400K minivan, which has red leather seats and multiple TVs, where he and Kim Kardashian co-parent four children.

Inside Kanye West’s (dollar)400K minivan with red leather seats and multiple TVs, where he and Kim Kardashian co-parent four children.

KANYE West appears to be driving a (dollar)400K Mercedes minivan with red leather seats and plenty of TVs these days.

All of this comes as the rapper, despite numerous obstacles, continues to try to co-parent four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old was spotted in a custom Mercedes-Benz minivan that is unlike anything you’ve seen on the road.

The Executive Style van costs over (dollar)400,000 and includes seven reclining and swiveling red leather seats with tray tables.

That’s not all; the vehicle also features multiple TV screens for entertainment and a powerful sound system.

The vans are sold exclusively by RD Whittington, the owner of Wires Only in Los Angeles and Miami, according to TMZ.

Kanye’s van will almost certainly come in handy when it comes to transporting his four children.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are North’s children with ex-girlfriend Kim, but the two haven’t always gotten along.

Kanye previously claimed that he was barred from entering Kim’s home and from attending his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he did attend.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, was the one who ultimately gave him the party’s address so he could attend, he later revealed.

“I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” Kanye said while driving after leaving Chicago’s celebration.

“It was great to be there with the rest of the family, and I got to see everyone.”

“…,” he went on,

Kylie let me in right away when I arrived at the location because security had stopped me before.”

He was able to attend the party because he had “an open dialogue” with the Kardashians, and “everyone just had a great time,” he said.

The performer stated emphatically that his family is his “main focus.”

“My life revolves around my children, and I just had a great time today,” Kanye said.

“… a source told The Sun exclusively…”

He arrived like a bat out of hell in a rental car around 1pm, driving himself without any security.

“Once he started talking to the family, he seemed fine and was laughing and playing with Chicago; it appeared that he just wanted to be a part of her day and didn’t want to…

