Inside Kate Gosselin’s quiet new life away from the spotlight, which includes a new nursing career and lakeside living.

GET A LOOK BEHIND THE SCENES OF Kate Gosselin’s new quiet life away from the spotlight, which has featured her new nurse career while she has been living lakeside with her children.

Kate, 48, has recently resurfaced after a three-year hiatus from reality television.

While walking her dog in North Carolina, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star appeared to be leading a normal life as a nurse.

The mother of eight was seen pumping gas into her black Toyota SUV before heading to her job at the medical center in exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

At the gas station, she was dressed in a black t-shirt and yoga pants.

More than one of Kate and Jon’s children has worked at Chipotle, according to the photographer.

It’s unclear which of Kate’s adolescent children works at the fast-food joint.

She and her four 17-year-old siblings, Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, as well as their family dog, had relocated to North Carolina.

After moving to North Carolina in September 2021, the former reality star obtained her nursing license.

According to the North Carolina Board of Nursing, the TV personality received her license on June 30th, 2021.

Her nursing license in that state is set to expire on March 31, 2023.

Kate practiced nursing in Pennsylvania until the end of October 2021, when her “multi-state license” expired.

Jon, 44, also used Instagram in January to slam his ex-girlfriend.

Kate’s ex-boyfriend shared a throwback photo of himself partying with his business partners at a club.

In the photo, the DJ was also holding a bottle of champagne.

“At brunch with my business partners @djcasperdjc andamp; @drjendonnell,” he wrote in the caption.

“Also, congratulations!! I have to call you Dr.” Jon wrote, pointing an arrow at the woman in the photo.

“All right, Jen!”

He previously chastised Kate for not working during the pandemic, according to The Sun.

“I have no idea what she’s doing for work,” Jon said in April 2020.

You’d think she’d be on the front lines because she claims to have a nursing license.

That is an excellent suggestion.

Just thought I’d mention it.”

In April 2018, the former TV personality paid (dollar)750,000 for a lakefront home.

The 3,562-square-foot home had four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A family room, a kitchen, and a bathroom were all included in the one-level house.

