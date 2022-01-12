Inside Kate Middleton’s hen do, where she dressed up as Cheryl Cole in a bodysuit and sang like a popstar.

Inside Kate Middleton’s hen do, where she dressed up as Cheryl Cole and sang like a popstar.

KATE Middleton is known for her elegance, but she is said to have let her hair down on her hen do, just like many other brides-to-be.

During the event, the now-Duchess of Cambridge is said to have dressed up as Cheryl Cole in a bodysuit and sang like a pop star.

Cheryl described an unusual encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012 in her autobiography.

“Did you know you’ve got a bit of competition?” Prince William allegedly told her, according to the Mirror.

Kate is said to have admitted that she dressed up in a replica racy outfit and performed the singer’s 2009 hit song at her hen do.

“On her hen night, Kate confessed that she dressed up as me in a bodysuit and split trousers and sang Fight For This Love,” Cheryl wrote.

“By all accounts, she learned the dance routine and was step-perfect, as her sister Pippa and brother James also came over and told me about it.”

The celebration was held in London in 2011, just before Kate and William’s lavish royal wedding in April.

Pippa Middleton, the maid of honour, is said to have planned the intimate gathering at a mutual friend’s home.

The guest list was reportedly kept to a bare minimum, according to the Telegraph, with a source saying, “It was certainly very low-key.”

“Unlike stag parties, there is no such thing as a hen night tradition.”

It was carried out in secret.

“Not all of Kate’s friends were present, and she plans to catch up with others in the coming weeks.”

Kate’s university roommate Olivia Beasdale, as well as Marlborough classmates Alicia Fox-Pitt and Rose Astor, are said to have attended.

Cheryl gushed about Kate to Closer magazine a few years after their first encounter, saying, “We had this amazing moment.”

She’s just like the rest of us.

“Of course she isn’t because she is a princess, but she is pleasant to be around.”

The Duke of Cambridge held a low-key celebration with about 20 friends ahead of William’s wedding.

During a weekend at Hartland Abbey, a Devon mansion, the group went clay pigeon shooting and ate port before going surfing.

