Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Plans to Celebrate Daughter True’s 2nd Birthday at Home With Tristan Thompson

True Thompson‘s 1st birthday was a real blowout.

Her whole family was in attendance, there was an organic Popsicle cart in the backyard, cotton candy was being spun to order, and the balloon action was lit. The kids took home headphones as party favors and of course there was a Hansen’s cake.

True’s 2nd birthday this Sunday is still going to be special, just on a decidedly smaller scale.

First of all… where does the time go?! True is 2!

And second, Khloe Kardashian will still be going all out for her daughter’s big day, which this year falls on Easter as well, only within the confines of her own property while Los Angeles County residents are being advised to stay home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday… time flies so quickly!!!” Khloe tweeted Monday. “I’m so grateful for every second.”

Khloe and the rest of her sprawling family have been social-distancing like so many others for about three weeks now, though Kris Jennerhas made a few quick trips to her daughters’ homes to drop off food.

Last weekend Khloe showed off the cheesecake her mom brought over, next to a slightly misshapen loaf of bread she baked herself.

But naturally, Khloe has been making the stay-at-home life all about True, the apple of her eye and star of her Instagram Story.

Mother and daughter have been cooking (Khloe in the real kitchen and True with her playhouse stove and fridge), watching Sesame Street and, when it isn’t raining, spending lots of time in their massive backyard, which boasts a trampoline. And, naturally, they have matching leopard-print pajamas for movie nights.

True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, who’s been in a holding pattern since the NBA season was suspended on March 11, has been spending more time with his daughter than he usually gets to at this time of year with a full game schedule, and a source tells E! News he’ll be at Khloe’s place for the birthday celebration.

“Khloe is going to have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan,” the source says. “She’ll make the day extra special for True, even though it will be just them.”

But thanks to Zoom, the family will get to spend Easter together in a way, and they can sing “Happy Birthday” to True via video. (We’ve seen these harmonious moments in action thanks to the Broadway stars and other artists who’ve been posting them to keep people’s spirits up, and they’re kind of amazing.)

An intricately detailed Easter candy house has already been on display and “Khloe is going to go out of her way to make it a fun day for True with egg-dyeing and sweets,” the insider added. “She and Tristan are getting along well and its been nice to have him around more than they expected.”

Indeed, a source told E! News last month that Khloe and True were enjoying getting to see Tristan more often—which, of course, led to the umpteenth rumor that they were back together.

But no, they’re just co-parenting super efficiently these days.

“Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True,” the source said. “There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not.”

And Khloe’s family, which has had experience getting used to having exes in their midst, seems to be on board.

“I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR!” Kim Kardashian tweeted after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season premiere last month. “We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him.”

Which is good, because our source says that Khloe does plan on having a bigger celebration for True that includes Tristan when everyone’s able to be together again.

Tweeting through Thursday’s episode of KUWTK as usual, Khloe noted in response to some of the less supportive comments she was receiving about her choices: “It’s crazy that some people find being single, healing and happy is a negative. Lol I literally am so chillin right now. I’m focused on loving my baby girl [heart emoji] life is beautiful.”

When there are children around there’s not nearly as much free time on a person’s hands as it might otherwise seem these days, but Khloe has also been busy making sure that her business is helping those who are in an infinitely more precarious place than she’s been in the last few weeks.

She announced via Instagram Story that her Good American brand procured 30,000 N95 masks (the kind the medical professionals need) to donate to 18 hospitals and clinics around the country, and the website is now selling non-medical-grade denim masks for general use. They’ve also teamed with the e-commerce company Pitney Bowes to donate $1 million worth of jeans to hospital workers.

Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from sales of Good American’s Fit for Success jumpsuits is being donated to Baby2Baby, which helps moms get the supplies they need to care for their young children—and which has been working overtime in recent weeks to help struggling families in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear line is also donating 20 percent of proceeds from its Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby (and Kim herself is doing her best to share pertinent information—beauty how-to’s included—with her 165 million followers). Kylie Jenner(again the youngest self-made billionaire in the world at 22, according to Forbes) donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts—and after the Surgeon General himself publicly asked those with massive social media footprints, including Kylie, to encourage people to stay home, she did just that.

So, this crisis, like so many other things big and small, has prompted a full-on Karadashian-Jenner family response.

And with so many family members, at least there’s another happy occasion to celebrate this Sunday, apart but always together.