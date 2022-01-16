Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s lavish joint birthday party for their daughter Chicago, as well as Kylie Jenner’s firstborn Stormi

Inside the lavish joint birthday party for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s firstborn Stormi

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian went all out for her daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, throwing a backyard bash with Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, who is also four years old.

Massive balloon displays, celebrity sightings, and even Kanye West, Chicago’s father, were among the highlights of the event.

Kim, 41, and her ex-husband Kanye West’s daughter, who turned four on Saturday, lavished attention on every detail of their celebration.

Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter with Travis Scott, who turns four next month, was also honored at the joint event.

Kylie celebrated her upcoming second child with a lavish baby shower a few days ago, and she shared a pregnant selfie from the occasion.

A pink bouncy castle, a massive balloon display that read “Stormi andamp; Chicago,” and a face painting station that many of the KarJenner kids enjoyed were among the highlights of the sprawling shared event.

On Instagram Stories from the day, Khloe Kardashian was seen with her daughter True at a face-painting station, while Kourtney Kardashian caressed a costumed character.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, 44, was seen chatting with Kris Jenner in another corner of the raucous backyard bash.

Kanye had slammed Kris just hours before while driving around Los Angeles in his car, claiming that he tried – but failed – to get the party’s address.

He claimed he contacted several members of the Kardashian family about where they were celebrating his daughter’s fourth birthday, resorting to a public shout-out before apparently making it to the party.

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in front of the whole world.”

It was against the law for me to know where her party was held.

This is the type of game that is currently being played.

“This is the type of thing that’s been affecting my health for a long time, and I’m just not playing,” he said in the video.

“I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen,” the Yeezy mogul continued, adding that he is now “taking controI” of his narrative.

“And we’ll be doing this in real time – happy birthday, Chicago.”

He went on to say, “I love you.”

Kim took to Instagram earlier today to honor the birthday girl with a series of photos and videos.

The first photo was a close-up selfie of Kim and Chicago, followed by a video of Chicago and her two-year-old brother Psalm talking about superheroes.

Chicago was seen singing her ABCs and pursed her lips alongside Kim in more videos while spending time with her family.

