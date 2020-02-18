Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s “Relaxing” Valentine’s Day Vacation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated Valentine’s Day with a romantic getaway.

An insider told E! News the couple marked the special occasion with a trip to Cabo.

“Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew in to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening,” the source told E! News. “She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa.”

According to the insider, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 42-year-old rapper enjoyed massages from a masseuse and had their meals prepared by a chef at the house.

“It was relaxing and peaceful,” the source continued. “They never left and just enjoyed one-on-one time.”

Kim also posted a few pictures from the trip, including a snapshot of the couple overlooking the ocean and an infinity pool.

“Little slice of Heaven for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote on Instagram along with the hashtag #SurpriseTrip.

The insider said Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also in town but “were staying at a home in a different part of Cabo.”

According to the source, Kim and Kanye left Cabo on Sunday. The KKW Beauty head shared footage of the duo attending Sunday Service and the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago later that day.

Of course, the sweet stay should come as no surprise to Kimye’s fans. After all, the Grammy winner tends to go all out for the holiday. Last year, for instance, he had Kenny G serenade Kim in their living room. He also sent her 1,000 roses in 2014.

“Just when I think he’s done it all, he comes up with something completely—just magical and beautiful,” Kim told E! News in an interview earlier this month. “So, I have no idea.”

The proud parents also celebrated Valentine’s Day with their kids.

“On Valentine’s Day, every year, I volunteer at school, and I’m the class mom because they love that,” Kim told E! News two weeks ago. “They make cupcakes, and it’s a whole thing.”

