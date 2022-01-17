Inside Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Kanye “Ye” West’s Recent Drama

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s Recent Drama

Following a tumultuous few days for the former couple, a source told E! News that Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West are “not on good terms.”

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West have had a tumultuous weekend, with their relationship appearing to be more strained than ever, and she is officially “over” the drama.

In a September 17 interview, the rap artist claimed that he was recently barred from entering his ex’s home, where he used to live, after picking up their children from school.

He followed up with a diss track aimed at Pete Davidson, Kim’s boyfriend since last fall.

After alleging in a viral video that he was not told the event’s location, Ye attended a Kardashian family fourth birthday party for daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster on Saturday.

“Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party,” a source close to Kim told E! News on Sunday, January 14.

“Kim had the impression that he wanted to throw his own party.

She was fine with him visiting Kylie’s house and is glad the kids will be able to see them together.”

“Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now,” the insider continued.

“She’s really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids,” the insider added.

Kanye’s constant mention of family matters on social media irritates Kim.

He believes he still has complete control over Kim and that he is unrestricted in his interactions with her.

“She’s had enough.”

“I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family,” Kanye said in a car video later shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

I had just seen everyone.

Kris and [her boyfriend]Corey [Gamble] and Kylie—Kylie let me in right when I arrived, and security stopped me again.”

Travis, Kylie’s boyfriend, has…

