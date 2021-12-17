Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Disneyland trip with fiance Travis Barker, which included roller coasters and candy cane churros.

Fans had the opportunity to accompany Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker on their recent trip to Disneyland, where they rode roller coasters and ate candy cane churros.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kourtney and Travis, 42 and 46, documented their unforgettable family vacation.

The newly engaged couple showed off their sweet tooth in an Instagram Story, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum carrying a sprinkle-covered churro.

The reality star also filmed the bright lights, Christmas tree, and balloons with images of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their dog Pluto celebrating Christmas in another story.

As the Stories progressed, Kourtney shared a photo of a white wreath hanging from a streetlight with a drawing of a smiling Gingerbread on it.

Just as their open car was about to make the steep slope down the elevated railroad track, Travis had his arms raised in excitement and Kourtney had her eyes closed tightly.

Travis captured the moment he was lifted into the air while sitting in his carousel seat on video during his ride.

While spinning around, the drummer for Blink-182 raised his legs and waved his feet.

Come Fly With Me, a song by Frank Sinatra, was playing in the background.

Scott and Kourtney have three children: Reign, seven, Penelope, nine, and Mason, twelve.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17.

Kourtney’s partner recently shared a sweet video of him playing with her children, Reign and Penelope.

The alternative rocker was seen running while dragging a fleece blanket with two children seated on it during the brief clip.

“Blanket train with Reign,” he captioned the adorable post.

“Congratulations on your birthdays, Mason and Reign.”

As he ran down the corridor, both Reign and Penelope cheered.

He got past a white-lit Christmas tree.

This was the first time Travis had brought up the boys’ shared birthday.

Despite the fact that Mason and Reign are five years apart in age, they share a birthday.

The KUWTK star recently posted a sweet photo tribute to her sons on social media.

The TV personality displayed a plate with “Happy Birthday, Mason” written in chocolate sauce.

A large dish of shaved ice and a jar of sauce were also on hand, ready to be poured all over the birthday plate.

