Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s ”Tense” Home Life as Divorce Drama Heats Up

Things between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have gone from bad to worse in practically no time at all.

Just days have passed since the Very Cavallari stars announced their split and it appears the estranged couple’s plans to go their separate ways amicably is no longer an option. After the former NFL pro filed for divorce and described himself in the documents as the “primary caretaker” of their three kids, sources tell E! News that the drama has only intensified because Kristin and Jay are still living under the same roof in Nashville.

“Things are very tense between Jay and Kristin right now,” explains the insider. “They are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate in regards to the children’s needs. They have barely spoken since the Bahamas trip. It’s really a power struggle between the two of them.”

Our source says Kristin was “blindsided” by Jay’s “urgent” divorce filing, adding, “She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger.”

Now, we’re told Kristin and Jay are gearing up for a custody battle regarding Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. Another source says the Uncommon James CEO is planning to fight for full custody because she “feels she can raise the kids in the safest environment.”

For now, Kristin and Jay are keeping their distance. Prior to their official split, which we now know was a long time coming, the source says they were separately splitting their time between the main home and other residences while the kids remained together.

And as for how K.Cav is coping with the sudden upheaval in her personal life, our source says she’s staying grounded thanks to her loved ones.

“She’s very upset over all of this and is leaning on her close friends right now and focusing on her businesses. Kristin’s work is keeping her spirits up and she’s very proud of her accomplishments, something Jay never acknowledged,” the source notes.

