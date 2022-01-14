Inside Kylie Jenner’s Super-Luxe Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner’s Super-Luxe Baby Shower During Her Pregnancy

Pregnant Kylie Jenner was showered with love as she celebrated the birth of her baby No.

2 with a lavish baby shower in which her mother, Kris Jenner, and others were in attendance.

On Friday, January 14, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared several photos from the event on Instagram.

She posed with her mother, 66, and her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, in one photo.

The actress used three emojis to caption the photo: a white heart, a baby with a halo, and a giraffe.

Kylie posed in front of three wooden carvings of the animals while wearing a white long-sleeved dress, and giraffes appeared in a few photos.

The beauty mogul used giraffe-shaped toys as place cards in another shot of the table setting.

“The baby shower was very low-key and intimate,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

The Kylie Skin founder also flaunted some of the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior canopy stroller and several Tiffany and Co. bags.

One month after multiple sources confirmed the news to Us, the reality star announced that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together in September 2021.

Stormi, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, is their only child.

Kylie and the rapper, 30, are on the same page when it comes to parenting, according to an insider who told Us exclusively in December 2021.

“Kylie is a very maternal person, and Travis is a very paternal person,” the source said.

“When it comes to family, they are both extremely involved and work well together as parents.”

They’re very well-organized.”

After rumors circulated that she had already given birth to baby No. 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of her bump on social media earlier this month.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Kylie captioned a January 6 Instagram photo of herself wearing an unbuttoned pair of jeans and a white top tied above her waist with the phrase “I am woman.”

Her family members reacted positively to the post, with Kourtney Kardashian writing, “You are everything,” and Kim Kardashian adding, “The most beautiful.”

An insider told Us last year that Kylie had been trying to conceive for nearly two years.

“She’s always wanted another child around Stormi’s age,” the source said.

