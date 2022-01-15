Inside Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz’s Close Bond With Jason Momoa: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings, and More

Jason Momoa grew closer to Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz during his nearly 20-year relationship with her, often gushing over their blended “ohana.”

From 1987 to 1993, the “American Woman” singer was married to the former Cosby Show star, with whom he has a daughter, Zo Kravitz.

In November 2020, he told Men’s Health, “People can’t believe how close Jason and I are, or how close I am with Zo’s mother, how we all relate.”

“We just do it because you do it.”

You let love rule, right? After all, it’s work — it takes time, effort, healing, and reflection after a breakup.”

“Oh, yeah,” the New Yorker remembered thinking.

As soon as he met the Aquaman star, he said, “I love this dude.”

Momoa and Lenny even have matching rings to commemorate their close relationship.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram, and I’m all about spreading the love.”

“I got @lennykravitz an amazing bone skull ring made by @leroyswoodentattoos,” the Game of Thrones alum wrote on Instagram in December 2018.

“Thank you for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j,” says Lenny.

Despite their breakup, Bonet and the “Fly Away” singer remained close as coparents.

“I don’t know why it happened.

“We experienced a very deep love that still exists today, just in a different way,” the musician said of raising the Big Little Lies alum with his ex on Entertainment Tonight in October 2020.

“Lisa’s presence in my life aided in the opening of the portal that I required.

Everything I’d gone through up to that point was stored inside of me, but thanks to the love we shared, the friends we made, and the scene we built around us, I was able to open up and let everything I’d gone through in my life spill out on that first album, Let Love Rule.”

In 2005, the Ray Donovan actress began dating the Justice League actor.

Bonet and Momoa, who have a daughter Lola and a son Nakoa-Wolf, married in October 2017 and are still friends.

