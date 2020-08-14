Inside Loose Women star Saira Khan’s impressive home with marble steps and huge garden

LOOSE Women’s Saira Khan has shown off her impressive home with marble steps, huge garden and cute furniture.

The 48-year-old renovated her property in 2019 and continues to proudly display the impressive homestead.

The Loose Women panellist’s garden is huge, with a large patio and football posts at the far end for the kids.

The most striking feature of Saira’s home is the striking colours – especially the bold colours in the lounge.

The open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area is a mix of grey, black and other earthy tones.

The kitchen features an impressive island in the centre, and stools for the breakfast table, while lamps hang overhead.

This area opens up into the dining area, which features an oval-shaped glass table, with reupholstered seats, grey tiled flooring with underfloor heating.

Saira transformed her existing chairs simply by getting them covered with black and white material.

A previous Instagram post read: “Sometimes just a little tweak can transform a piece of furniture. I was going to get rid of this table and chairs because it was pretty bland. But @isabellescottlondon persuaded me to think about just changing the fabric-on the chair pads. So I took them to @steedupholstery who re-covered them, and now I’ve fallen in love with the dining table again.”

The real attraction in Saira’s home are the two hanging glass bubble chairs, which cost £495 from Bubble Chairs Direct.

The swinging seats are situated right by the floor to ceiling patio doors with an impressive view of the garden.

To make Saira’s home even more glam she has fitted in new windows, including skylights in her kitchen area and bathroom.

The downstairs area also extends into the lounge, which features a royal blue sofa, as well as a huge book case.

Saira also has a separate “cinema room”, which is complete with two crushed velvet settees and flat screen TV, although the star calls it her “TV room”.

But the presenter has admitted her favourite room in the house is her downstairs toilet, which is decorated with a tiled wall and a vintage cupboard.

A picture of the room, posted in December 2018, read: “Downstairs loo has been given the Christmas touch. My downstairs loo, is my favourite place. Sometimes, I just open the door, look at it and smile and then go away.”

While Saira’s en-suite bathroom is more of a neutral colour scheme, with a large white shower, mocha walls and patterned tiles on the floor.

Saira’s bedroom is also something to swoon over, with pale grey walls and bedding to match, while their cloakroom is more vibrant and features a bright red wall.

Saira’s home also boasts a mezzanine level, which is where her son Zac’s room is.

The star may have kept the colour palette muted, but her attention to detail is key, as she has added pops of colour throughout her home with mustard and ochre throws and cushions, plus a pinball machine in the kitchen.

