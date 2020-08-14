Inside Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey’s gorgeous home with huge bath and silver bed

CARA De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are the proud owners of a stunning home.

The Love Island 2016 winners – who welcomed new baby Delilah last month, little sister to their two year old son Freddie-George -have created a luxurious family pad, complete with personalised cushions, a huge bath and silver bed.

The former glamour model, 28, and ex carpenter, 26, first moved in together in September 2016 just months after leaving the Spanish villa.

However, it wasn’t until February of last year that the reality TV stars – who recently got engaged – revealed they had purchased their own place.

They announced the good news on Instagram, with Cara captioning a happy pic of the pair: “Today mummy & daddy bought a house.”

And it’s no wonder they were excited, because the home they’ve created is rather gorgeous.

The couple, who have split briefly in April 2017, opted for a tasteful colour scheme of grey, beige and cream for their first home together.

However, they have made the property their own with decorations such as personalised scatter cushions.

Cara regularly shares pics of herself in various rooms in the house – including one snap of her on the stairs.

In another image, she revealed a ginormous bath which is so big it has steps leading up to it.

Also certain to turn the heads of guests is the silver bed frame in the loved-up pair’s bedroom.

They finished off the bedroom design with a silver throw and cushion atop a white duvet.

Indeed, Cara and Nathan are certainly a fan of a throw, and their sofas are covered in a number of luxurious blankets to snuggle up in.

Other design features include stunning wall art and striking lampshades.

They stand out against the cosy wooden flooring, beige carpet, white-wash walls and white-painted furniture.

or

We pay for videos too.