Inside Mackenzie McKee’s new tanning salon in Florida, which includes a sauna and a body sculpting station.

INSIDE Mackenzie McKee’s brand-new tanning salon in Florida, which includes a sauna, a body sculpting station, and a renovated interior.

After years of starring in the Teen Mom franchise, Mackenzie spoke exclusively with The Sun about opening her own tanning salon.

“The show is obviously coming to an end just because we aren’t teenagers anymore,” Mackenzie, 27, admitted exclusively to The Sun. “And you never know when the last season is going to be, so we decided to become investors.”

The Teen Mom and her husband Josh purchased the small tanning salon and renamed it Beautifully Bronzed Sarasota.

They bought the house in October of last year, but due to paperwork issues, they didn’t become official owners until this month.

The salon is about a 25-minute drive from their home, and it’s in the same strip mall as Mackenzie’s other business, Body by Mac.

Mackenzie revealed that she will be replacing the old tanning beds in the salon.

The new and improved Beautifully Bronzed Sarasota will feature a sauna, body sculpting, and 10-minute UV spray tanning booths, according to Mackenzie.

The facility has a total of twelve rooms.

“The original space had a rustic western feel to it,” Mackenzie explained of the design choices.

Josh and Mackenzie, on the other hand, decided to update the space with a “black and white” theme and a “modern” look, abandoning their Oklahoma roots.

“Designing this is kind of a way I’m connecting with my mom right now,” Mackenzie explained.

Angie, Mackenzie’s mother, died in December 2019 at the age of 50 after a long battle with stage four brain cancer.

Mackenzie is juggling settling into their new Florida home, parenting her three children, and maintaining Body by Mac while starting this new business.

“I get stressed and start crying at the end of the day, saying I’m overworked,” she explained.

She did say, however, that she couldn’t do it without help.

“Josh is a fantastic stay-at-home dad,” Mackenzie remarked.

“We work really well together, and it took us ten years to get to that point with all of the fighting.”

“We couldn’t get away from’my marriage is bad’ while filming [Teen Mom], and that’s harmful,” she continued.

“Our kids think our marriage is bad because they see it on TV, but we’re having a great time in real life.”

“Josh and I worked really hard to get where we are now, and we’re best friends,” Mackenzie concluded.

Josh agreed to join Mackenzie as co-manager of Beautifully Bronzed Sarasota.

