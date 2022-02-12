Inside Mariah Carey and Eminem’s Feud

The Feud Between Eminem and Mariah Carey

Eminem has a history of squabbling with celebrities.

Marshall Mathers has called out everyone from his family to pop stars, actors, and other rappers throughout his career.

Even icons aren’t immune to their names being mentioned in his lyrics.

Em rapped about having a relationship with Mariah Carey, according to many fans.

The problem is that Carey has always denied that they ever had anything going on.

From there, a nasty feud arose.

Here’s more on their long-running feud, as well as who else was involved.

The feud between Em and Carey dates back to the early 2000s, when Em claimed he and Carey dated for six months.

“What you tryna be? My new wife?What, you Mariah? Fly through twice,” he rapped in his 2002 song “Superman.”

“Mariah, whatever happened to us?Why did we have to break up?I can’t imagine what’s going through your mind after such a nasty breakup with that Latin hunk Luis MiguelNick Cannon better back the f*** upI’m not playin’, I want her back, you f*** up,” Slim Shady rapped about her and her then-husband Nick Cannon on the track “Bagpipes From Bagdad.”

Following Em’s rant, Carey released the single “Obsessed,” in which she sang, “Oh, why you so obsessed with me (boy, I wanna know)Lying that you’re sexing me (when everyone knows)It’s clear that you’re upset with meFinally found a girl that you couldn’t impressLast man on the earth still couldn’t hit this.”

Carey appears in the song’s video as a hooded stalker, which many assumed was her channeling Eminem.

“Oh, gee, is that supposed to be me? In the video with the goatee? Wow Mariah, I didn’t expect you to go b**** out,” the “Stan” rapper responded, dropping “The Warning” with the graphic lines: “Oh, gee, is that supposed to be me? In the video with the goatee?”

B****, shut up before I put all those phone calls you made to my house when you were wildin’ out before Nick, when you were on my d***, out there and give you something to smile about.”

The… offended Cannon a great deal.

