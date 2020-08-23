Inside Mark Wright’s incredible £1m Essex home he’s renting out for £3,700 a month

MARK Wright is renting out his incredible £1m Essex home for a staggering £3,700 a month.

Back in 2018, the 33-year-old star converted his mansion into four spacious homes and sold them for £1 million each – including to his own sister Jess Wright.

However, the former Towie favourite kept one of the houses back, and is now cashing in on the stunning property.

The end terrace, four-bedroom house is in Chigwell, and spread out across three floors.

The top two floors have two double bedrooms each, with all including en suite shower rooms – and the master having a large en suite bathroom.

The entire home benefits from underfloor heating, heaps of natural light through the large sky lights, and fantastic views of the Essex countryside.

While the property is offered unfurnished, the open plan kitchen and lounge area has integrated appliances, with bi-folding doors leading to a low maintenance garden that utitlises Astro turf instead of natural grass.

The stunning garden also has grey decking, perfect for entertaining, with high wooden fences offering privacy.

There is a grey and cream theme throughout, with the light colours brightening up the space while offering a chic feel.

The kitchen area has light wooden floorboards with grey-trim units and overhead cabinets, with plenty of space in the room for a large sofa and dininig table.

Meanwhile, the stairway and bedrooms have fluffy grey carpet, adding a cosy feel to the rooms, and white wooden doors.

The main bathroom has charcoal wood-look tiling that contrasts perfectly with the white floor, while a separate shower room has black wooden panelling with white tiles.

The home has a similar look to Mark’s Essex mansion that he lives in with wife Michelle Keegan, which follows the same colour scheme.

They purchased the gaff in 2013 and it comes complete with six bedrooms, three gardens, and a spacious garden.

The £2million property is in the same part of Essex as the one available to rent, with the couple giving fans a glimpse inside through various social media snaps over the lockdown period.