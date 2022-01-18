Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Special Bond With Bob Saget

Bob Saget, their on-screen father and close confidante, died recently, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are still mourning his death.

Saget’s private memorial service was held on Friday in Los Angeles, and a source tells ET that it was an incredibly emotional day for the notoriously private actresses turned fashion moguls.

According to the source, Saget was close to the 35-year-old twins and regularly checked in on them over the years.

Michelle Tanner, Danny Tanner’s youngest daughter, was played by the Olsens on Full House.

The source claims, “They had a very special relationship with Bob, and they adored him.”

Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin, among others, attended Saget’s memorial on Friday.

According to the source, the Olsens grew apart from some of their former Full House castmates over the years, but they never lost touch with Saget, whom they trusted.

According to the source, “Bob was very protective of them and texted them on a regular basis over the years.”

The twins were never in doubt about attending the memorial, according to the source, and while it was an emotional day, being surrounded by so many of the beloved comedian’s loved ones and sharing memories and laughs in his honor was a blessing.

The service was “very special,” according to the source, and “all [of Saget’s]favorite people were in one room.”

On January, Saget was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and was pronounced dead.

He had just finished a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville the night before, and it was 9 p.m.

He was 65 years old when he died.

The Olsens described Saget as “the most loving, compassionate, and generous man” in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us,” their joint statement reads, “but know that he will continue to be by our side, gracefully guiding us as he always has.”

“We are sending our condolences to his daughters, wife, and family.”

Saget’s many friends continue to mourn his death, including fellow comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who spoke with ET about Saget’s relationship with the.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Inside Bob Saget’s Special Bond With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen