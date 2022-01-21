Inside Meat Loaf’s first marriage to Leslie Aday, whom he proposed to with a whole SALMON after meeting at a recording studio.

Inside Meat Loaf’s first marriage to Leslie Aday, to whom he proposed with a whole SALMON after meeting at the studio.

Meat Loaf was a late-rock legend known for his flamboyant stage performances, but his vibrant personality was showcased off-stage with his unconventional proposal to his first wife.

The rocker, born Marvin Lee Aday, married Leslie Aday, a secretary at Bearsville Records, where Meat Loaf recorded his album Bat out of Hell, in the late 1970s.

Meat Loaf made a “special” proposal to Aday at a local cafe in Bearsville, New York, according to musician Todd Rundgren.

“One of the things I cherish the most is unrelated to the record.”

Rundgren told Billboard that it was Meat Loaf proposing to his wife.

“We were up in Bearsville, and there was a secretary named Leslie who worked at Bearsville Records, and Meat Loaf had a thing for her.”

He fell for her because she was a beautiful girl, and I remember when he made his first big move on her.”

“We were in the Bear Cafe, and he had a package that he had brought up from New York and presented to her, and it was a giant whole salmon,” the former member of the Utopia band continued.

“It looked like a bear had proposed to his mate.”

A salmon, rather than a ring.”

Meat Loaf’s strange courtship paid off, as the two married within a month and Meat Loaf adopted Pearl, his new wife’s daughter.

Their wedding was nearly as outrageous as their proposal.

Rundgren’s house hosted the ceremony, which was officiated by a priest who, according to Rundgren, “couldn’t tell the difference between them because he was so old.”

‘Do you Marvin, take Leslie as your lawful wedded wife?’ he asked.

For the most up to date information, visit our Meat Loaf death blog.

Amanda, the couple’s second daughter, was born in 1981.

In 2001, Meat Loaf and Aday split up.

Meat Loaf died at the age of 74 on Thursday, reportedly after contracting Covid-19.

According to TMZ, after becoming seriously ill with Covid, the singer canceled a business dinner for a new TV show he was set to be a part of earlier this week.

It’s unclear whether Meat Loaf was vaccinated; however, just months before his death, he said of Covid, “If I die, I die – I’m not going to be controlled.”

In an August interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he also called face masks a “nuisance.”

“I’m sorry, I understand stopping life for a short time,” he told the outlet, “but they can’t keep stopping life because of politics.”

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.