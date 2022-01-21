Inside Meat Loaf’s health struggles, which included four back surgeries and “pain that would bring you to your knees.”

Inside Meat Loaf’s health struggles, including four back surgeries and “pain that would bring you to your knees.”

MEAT Loaf battled a series of debilitating health issues in the years leading up to his death at the age of 74.

In a Facebook post from November last year, the legendary singer said he had four back surgeries and was in “pain that would bring you to your knees.”

He had revealed to fans two months prior that he had spent 52 nights in the hospital in Dallas.

On Friday, Meat Loaf’s death was announced in a touching Facebook tribute.

He died on Thursday night, with his wife Deborah Gillespie by his side, according to an announcement on his official page.

Aday had a number of health scares over the years, but no cause or other details were given.

According to TMZ, after becoming seriously ill with Covid, the singer canceled a business dinner for a new TV show he was scheduled to appear on earlier this week.

Since collapsing onstage in June 2016, Meat Loaf – born Marvin Lee Aday – had been plagued by health issues and rumors that he was dying.

“The back surgeries hurt everything,” he wrote in November about his back surgery.

I was still trying to do shows before the back surgeries, which is when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and eventually stopping the tour in the UK.

“Because of my back pain, I couldn’t hit high notes.”

“Not even a smidgeon of a backache.”

You’d be on your knees because of the pain.

“Without assistance, I couldn’t get into or out of bed.”

Nothing could be done!!!!

“Then the fourth surgery in February 2018 left me in a lot of pain, but I’m still able to function.”

I now have 13 screws in half of my back holding a metal plate or plates in place.

“I tell you all, back surgery is the absolute last thing you should do.

Try something different.

I would have tried a lot more things if I had known how my life would turn out.”

The rock legend had been forced to deny earlier claims that he had died after appearing in a number of interviews with slurred speech.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer had previously collapsed at least four times on stage.

The star was caught on camera tumbling off the stage during an interview at the 2019 Texas Frightmare horror convention, as the audience gasped in horror.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and stayed for 12 days before being transferred to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, where he was treated for injuries to his neck, collarbone, and…

