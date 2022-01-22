Inside Meat Loaf’s wild life, from his childhood trio to his’murderous’ father and ‘trying to shove Prince Andrew into a moat,’

HE soared to the top of the music charts like a Bat Out Of Hell, and then spent the rest of his career deceiving fans and journalists with a mix of truth and fiction.

Meat Loaf died today at the age of 74, just a year after retiring from music.

Few musicians can boast of enraging the Queen, Prince Andrew, and half of the entertainment industry during their careers.

Despite this, the singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, lived life to the fullest after overcoming childhood abuse at the hands of his alcoholic father, who allegedly attempted to attack him with a knife after his mother died tragically.

Meat Loaf claimed he met his first threesome and developed his incredible voice as a result of a freak accident when he was in high school, the first in a long line of bizarre claims.

After conquering the music world with his iconic album Bat Out of Hell, the rock legend went on to defy death, have a feud with Donald Trump, and even appear in the Spice World film.

He married his first love, Leslie, in less than a month after meeting her, but he died this week with his second wife, Deborah, by his side.

Wilma Meat Loaf, Meat Loaf’s mother, spent her days teaching and her nights searching for her missing husband around their hometown of Dallas, Texas.

But when she died of cancer in 1966, the 19-year-old claimed he grabbed her body at the funeral and screamed at the undertakers, “You can’t have her!”

His father, Orvis, allegedly attempted to attack him with a knife shortly after the funeral, and Meat Loaf had to fight him off, breaking his father’s nose and ribs in the process.

“I rolled out of bed right as he stabbed that knife into the mattress,” he explained.

“I was fighting for my life.

I allegedly broke three ribs and his nose, and then ran out of the house barefoot in gym shorts and a T-shirt.”

Meat Loaf was never allowed to return home.

Instead, he relocated to Los Angeles in 1967 and began singing in bands and acting, landing a supporting role in National Lampoon Show as John Belushi’s understudy.

“He tried to kill me with a butcher knife, but all of that is just life,” he said in a 2016 interview.

Alcoholism is a chronic illness.

You deal with it, move on, and hold no grudges.”

Meat Loaf once described himself as a “cat with 48 lives” because of his bizarre number of injuries and near-death experiences.