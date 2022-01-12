Inside Naya Rivera’s Extraordinary Life and the Legacies She Leaves

Naya Rivera, a child star who grew up to be an adult phenom, had boundless talent and even greater ambitions, but nothing could compare to her “first priority,” as she put it: raising her beloved son Josey.

You can get a pretty good idea of who Naya Rivera was in 2020 by scrolling through her Twitter activity over the last few weeks.

Josey Dorsey, a dedicated mother, spends her days with her son soaking up the sun and baking gluten-free pizzas from scratch, or sharing a sweet, snuggled-up photo she captioned “just the two of us.”

Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, attended a Black Lives Matter protest and is constantly raising funds for her favorite charity, LA’s Alexandria House, is a person dedicated to making her corner of the world a better place through activism (on her would-be 27th birthday, June 5, she attended a Black Lives Matter protest) and constantly drumming up funds for her favorite charity, LA’s Alexandria House.

Her latest role as dancer-turned-school administrator Colette Jones on Step Up: High Watergetting was bumped up from YouTube to Starz, demonstrating that she still has every ounce of the talent she displayed on Glee.

But it’ll be one of her final tweets, sent on July 2, that will make you stop in your tracks.

“Everyday you’re alive is a blessing,” she wrote, “no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes.”

“Make the most of today and every day you’re given because tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

Six days later, when the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announced on July 8 that they were combing every inch of California’s Lake Piru for signs of the missing star, her words proved all too true.

When Rivera failed to return the pontoon she’d rented for an afternoon on the reservoir, about 50 miles north of Los Angeles, workers tracked down the boat and discovered then-4-year-old Josey on board, alone and fast asleep, and called 911, starting the desperate search for the single mother.

Rivera, who would have turned 35 in January, received prayers from everyone from Demi Lovato and her former fiancé Big Sean to her fellow Glee alums. But by the late morning hours of July 9, the operation had shifted from a search and rescue to a recovery.

12, presumed drowned in the often treacherous 160-foot waters that claimed the lives of so many others.

Authorities confirmed the worst after five days of searching, announcing that the actor’s body had been discovered…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Inside Naya Rivera’s Incredibly Full Life and the Legacy She Leaves Behind