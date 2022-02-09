Inside Nelly’s tumultuous love life, which includes a sex tape leak, a breakup with a long-term girlfriend, and rape allegations.

Inside Nelly’s tumultuous love life, which has been rocked by a sex tape leak and rape allegations following his breakup from his long-term girlfriend.

Rapper Nelly is back in the spotlight after accidentally uploading a raunchy video of a woman performing oral sex on him.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, the Ride Wit Me star, quickly deleted the X-rated clip and apologized.

It happened only a few months after he broke up with Shantel Jackson, his long-term girlfriend.

Nelly previously dated actress Lashontae Heckard, singer-songwriter Ashanti, and fellow musician Eve.

In 2014, a mutual friend introduced Jackson to the musician, who is known for the songs Hot In Herre and Dilemma.

Their initial friendship, he said in 2017, was the foundation of their relationship.

“I think it’s important to start by being friends,” Nelly said.

Then, I believe you enter a genuine situation.

“I don’t believe everyone who entered some of my previous relationships did so sincerely.”

“And if you don’t enter them with sincerity, it can fester, and you can end relationships for the wrong reasons.”

“However, it’s important when you come in genuinely and enjoy just being around that person.”

“It’s dope, you know? To have anybody, in whatever it is that you’re doing,” he said at the time of their relationship’s early stages.

“All you want is for the person you f— with, the person you love, to come out and support you.”

That is all anyone is looking for.”

After Nelly was arrested in October 2017 on suspicion of second-degree rape, Jackson stood by him.

According to CNN, the alleged incident took place on the star’s tour bus in Washington state, hours after he performed at the White River Amphitheater.

Nelly was handcuffed and taken to a Des Moines jail, where she was held for several hours before being released without charges.

“I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” the star tweeted, announcing his innocence.

“I am confident that once the facts are examined, it will be obvious that I am the victim of a false accusation.”

“I am confident that once this slanderous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges,” his lawyer Scott Rosenblum said.

“Nelly is ready to address and pursue all legal options to redress any harm caused by this clearly false allegation.”

After the woman refused to testify and did not file charges, prosecutors dropped the case.

Jackson described how “fun” it was to be in a relationship with Nelly as soon as the allegations became public.

“The best part about being with Nelly is that he always wants to have fun,” she told E!’s The Platinum Life.

