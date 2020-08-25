Inside Olivia and Alex Bowen’s romantic trip away to the Lake District with cosy fire place and stunning views

OLIVIA and Alex Bowen’s romance is enough to make anyone jealous, and their trip to the Lake District is no different.

The loved up pair are heading towards their second wedding anniversary and to celebrate this they took a trip up north.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia showed off their romantic trip away to the Lake District.

The couple have treated themselves to a cosy getaway.

Olivia shared a picture of an idyllic fire place, as she sipped on a glass of red wine.

The couple also revealed that the cabin they are staying in is immersed within stunning views of the lakes.

Olivia and Alex are getting ready to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

The couple got together on Love Island in 2016.

Alex came in late, but the pair clicked straight away and were even named the villa’s randiest couple.

They ended up finishing in second place, behind Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

The pair then got engaged in December 2016 after six months of dating.

Alex popped the question during a romantic getaway to New York.

Announcing the news on Instagram at the time Olivia wrote: “I have no words for how happy I am.

“My fiancé my everything @ab_bowen this was magical. So magical.”

The pair then married on September 15, 2018.

The pair’s wedding took place in Essex at Gosfield Hall, a magnificent stately home.

Speaking about the nuptials in May 2018, Olivia said: “We’ve got a lot in place now, but the one thing I’ve still yet to do is send the invites.

“Other than that, we have the flowers sorted, the photographer, and it’s shaping up to be an amazing day.”