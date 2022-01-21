Inside Pamela Anderson’s SIX tumultuous marriages: a sex tape saga, an assault charge, a ‘homewrecker’ row, and a 12-day divorce

Pamela Anderson had hoped for a sixth marriage, but her latest one ended in a sad – and all-too-familiar – way.

The Baywatch actress has filed for divorce from her bodyguard husband, Dan Hayhurst, this week.

Pam and Dan married on Christmas Eve 2020, only a few months after they began dating.

Pamela, 54, is now single for the first time in 25 years, after six marriages to five different men.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told Rolling Stone as the news of her divorce broke.

Dan, a forty-something man, and she grew closer in a safe environment.

However, the “pandemic whirlwind” has lost steam, according to a source who claims he “wasn’t the man she’d hoped” and brought “very negative baggage.”

Pamela once said that her first year with Dan “felt like seven – like dog years.”

We “paws” to ponder her colorful love life.

Pamela was accused of being a “home wrecker” last year after allegedly stealing Dan from his girlfriend and causing a happy family of five to break up.

Dan was working as a handyman on Pamela’s property in the Canadian town of Ladysmith when she “seduced” him, and he was dating another woman.

Dan’s heartbroken ex-wife Carey, who had been living with him for the past five years and raising his children, said she was devastated when he left her.

She was also caught off guard by the news of the high-profile wedding that followed.

“I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, which included three children, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan began while he was still with me,” Carey said.

“It’s sad that people cheer them on when it all started with lies, denials, and life-altering decisions for everyone involved.”

After only one year of marriage, the relationship has come to an end.

Pamela “truly adored him at first,” according to a source, but she now realizes it was a “pandemic romance” and has “no regrets,” according to The Sun.

Pamela has an unlucky habit of choosing men with a lot of baggage to bring into her home.

“Her decision to split was unrelated to the women in his past,” they added.

“Pamela wasn’t concerned about his ex or anything; instead, she concentrated on their love for each other during their time together.”

“She never feels rushed into anything; instead, she goes where her heart leads her, whether it’s to the altar or to the divorce lawyer.”

“It was the divorce lawyer at this point…”

