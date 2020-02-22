Inside Paris Hilton’s Pink Birthday Party With Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and More

Forget “That’s hot”—Paris Hilton was #sliving for her birthday.

In honor of her 39th year, the famed fashionista celebrated with a bash fitting of the glamorous star. The soirée took place inside “Slivington Manor,” where the star-studded, pink-themed event unfolded on Thursday night.

Inside the party, there was no question who the birthday gal was as there were giant portraits of Hilton as well as pink balloons by OC Balloon Bar spelling out “HBD Paris” and “#Sliving.” “The night was all about sliving or when you are slaying life!” a source said.

There was also no shortage of roses and pint-sized bottles of Casamigos tequila with straws for easy sipping. As for the guest of honor, the style star donned a sparkling white long-sleeved mini with a plunging neckline for the special occasion.

“Paris looked like she was living her best life and was having an amazing time at her party,” another source told E! News. “She was on the dance floor dancing wild and looked like she was having so much fun. Paris truly let loose and all attention was on her. She always had a drink in her hand and a huge smile on her face. At one point, she started DJing the party and was super into it.”

The source added, “Her boyfriend Carter [Reum] was by her side the entire night.They looked really happy. She pulled Carter onto the dance floor and they danced together and were showing a lot of PDA.”

Reum wasn’t the only familiar face to celebrate with the socialite. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance, as were French Montana, Larsa Pippen, Chris Brownand Heidi Klum.

Kim and Kourtney “took photos with Paris and went into the photo booth together,” the source shard. “Kim got really excited when Paris started DJing and was hyping her up.”

Of course, no birthday party would be complete without cake. To top the night off, the birthday gal was presented with a pink, two-tiered birthday cake topped with a crown.

It certainly sounds like the star was #sliving to the fullest on her big night.

Happy Birthday, Paris!