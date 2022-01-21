Inside Pete Davidson’s (dollar)280K busted Staten Island Ferry, where fans hope he keeps wealthy Kim Kardashian off the stricken vessel

Inside Pete Davidson’s (dollar)280K busted Staten Island Ferry, where fans hope he keeps the rich and famous Kim Kardashian off the stricken vessel

PETE Davidson recently purchased a (dollar)280K broken Staten Island Ferry, and fans are hoping he doesn’t take the opulent Kim Kardashian off the stricken vessel.

The big purchase was made on January 19 in an online auction by the 28-year-old comedian.

An anonymous bidder paid (dollar)280,100 for a broken Staten Island ferry, according to The New York Post earlier this week.

According to New York City records, Pete won the auction after bidding 36 times.

The John F Kennedy double ended NYC Staten Island Ferry, as it is known, was built in Texas in 1965.

Pete and Colin Jost, 39, bought the ferry together, according to Vulture.

The comedians made the investment with Paul Italia, co-owner of the Stand comedy club, who won the bid.

The trio’s rep confirmed to Vulture that they intend to renovate the ferry, which once held 5,200 passengers.

The men want to turn the ferry into a live entertainment and event venue where they can host comedy, art, and food events.

As the boat’s new owners, their first task is to find a waterfront home where it can be permanently docked.

The boat is in “poor” condition due to “mechanical issues” in its engine, according to the auction listing, but the new owners won’t have to worry about that because it will be docked as a comedy club.

Pete and Colin are both familiar with this particular ferry.

While Colin took the ferry to school every day, the King of Staten Island star used it to travel to Manhattan for performances.

According to Vulture, no date has been set for when the renovations will be finished and the venue will reopen.

The ferry’s current design includes numerous rows of wooden benches with blue details, a large deck area, and spacious restrooms, but it’s unclear how much Pete, Colin, and Paul will change about it.

Some SNL fans may not be surprised by the purchase, as both Pete and Colin have expressed their love for Staten Island.

Pete’s new girlfriend Kim, 41, on the other hand, might not be impressed.

Pete’s childhood memories of taking the ferry to the big city are far removed from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s glitzy lifestyle.

“Pete Davidson bought a Staten Island ferry? Pete’s taking Kim on a world tour of Staten Island,” one person wrote on Twitter in response to Pete’s big purchase.

“If Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian don’t have a ‘Never…'” said another.

