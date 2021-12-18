Inside Peter Andre and Emily’s home, where they’re displaying their impressive Christmas decorations

Inside the home of Peter Andre and his wife Emily, who are displaying their impressive Christmas decorations.

PETER ANDRE and his wife Emily MacDonagh have completed a stunning transformation of their Surrey home in time for the holidays.

The NHS doctor took to Instagram to show off their beautiful holiday decor in the living room, which included a massive Christmas tree decked out in lights.

Pete, 48, and Emily, 32, who have two children, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, have been busy preparing their multi-million pound Surrey home for the big day.

The mother-of-two took to social media to show off just two of the house’s many decorations, which included a beautifully decorated tree.

The huge Christmas fir, decked out in silver and grey baubles, lights, and feathers, stands proudly next to the fireplace in the living room.

To tie the room together, a string of evergreens has been strung above the cosy fire, complete with decorations and lights.

Emily also shared a photo with her 394k followers of the family’s three Elf on the Shelf toys, which had been taped to a kitchen window.

“Feeling SO Christmassy!!!! Just wanted to share some excitement and positive vibes,” she wrote in the caption of the festive photo.

“Only seven nights left!” says the narrator.

Pete, who is also the father of Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, displayed their stunning bannister display as they walked up the grand staircase.

From the moment the Andres walked in, evergreen leaves had been wound around the wooden bannisters, giving the family home a Christmas feel.

Pete gave his fans an all-access pass to his family home earlier this year, revealing previously unseen areas of the stunning Surrey mansion.

The 48-year-old actor revealed his and wife Emily’s separate bathrooms, as well as the walk-in closets of his six-year-old and three-year-old children, their stunning cinema and playroom, and all five bedrooms of the sprawling home.

Peter shared a video on his YouTube channel last year in which he told fans, “It’s a fun home, a crazy home, but it’s a home full of love,” as he excitedly had the cameras follow him around.”

Peter also proudly displayed several pieces of celebrity memorabilia, including a disc commemorating The Beatles’ one millionth record sale.

Tito Jackson’s hat, a signed photo from BeeGees frontman Robin Gibb, and a poster from the World Music Awards in the 1990s, where he met several A-list stars, were among the items on display.

Emily, the star’s wife, was also seen in the home’s cinema room, which features large plush navy sofas, an open fire, and a large projector screen for the family to enjoy movie nights together.

Peter flaunted himself in the hallway…

