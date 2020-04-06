Inside Prince Charles’ private study at Birkhall

On the far left-hand side of the frame are three large blooms that bend over the prince’s desk. It is thought these are a variety of lily, placed in a vase to brighten up Charles’ day.

A keen gardener, Charles has taken great pride in ‘enhancing’ the grounds that were lovingly cultivated by Birkhall’s previous resident, the Queen Mother. Speaking about the garden in a 2013 Country Life interview, Charles described it as a ‘special place’.

Only just visible behind Prince Charles’ right shoulder is an unframed photo of a baby dressed in a white sun hat and a white t-shirt with navy blue piping.

The quality of the image suggests it is a recent snap of one of his four grandchildren, and the age of the baby means it is likely to be Archie.

It is thought that Prince Charles would have last seen his youngest grandson before Christmas, so it is possible Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent the photograph as reminder.

Among the many books seen behind Prince Charles is Shattered by British thriller writer Dick Francis. Francis, who died in 2000, had a successful horseracing career before becoming the author and was known as the Queen Mother’s favourite jockey.

It is therefore possible the book was brought to the house by the Queen Mother and has been kept by her grandson.

Like many of Francis’ novels, Shattered features horse racing and opens with the death of a jockey at Cheltenham Racecourse on New Year’s Eve.

In a signal of the royal family’s varied interests, next to Shattered is The Door Wherein I Went, the spiritual autobiography of Conservative politician Quintin Hogg, Baron Hailsham of St Marylebone.

Lord Hailsham, who died in 2001, published the book in 1975.

The book includes a passage about suicide. When he was a young man his half-brother Edward Marjoribanks had taken his own life, and the experience left Hailsham with a deep conviction that suicide is always wrong.

Prince Charles and the Queen Mother’s love of horticulture comes through once again in this 1978 book. The date of publication means it is possible it pre-dates Charles and Camilla’s residency at the property. The hardback book has been described as a ‘masterpiece’ and ‘incomparable’ by fans online.

Just visible over Prince Charles right shoulder is a photo of a stag in a clear frame. Deer roam the 50,000 acre Aberdeenshire estate so it is possible the image was taken there.

Although the entire wall cannot be seen, it appears as though Charles is sitting in front of a floor-to-ceiling bookcase. Similar designs are seen in other royal residences. This one will have been designed and built to fit the space specifically.

On the far right-hand side of the frame there is a large framed photograph of the Queen, Prince Philip and the Queen mother at a black tie function. Details of the event are not known however the fact that both the Queen and Queen Mother are not wearing tiaras means it was not taken at a state banquet. The positioning of the family members – with the Queen on the edge, rather than in the centre – means it is likely the photo was taken when the Queen was still a princess. The formation suggests the Queen’s father, King George VI, is just out of frame.

In front of the family photo is an adorable miniature stuffed teddy bear with a bow tied around its neck. Little is known about the toy but the design suggests it came into the royal family’s possession several decades ago.

At the bottom of the frame, beneath the subtitles of Prince Charles’ speech, are a number of desk ornaments. The restricted view makes them difficult to identify however one appears to be a covered dish with ornate vine detailing.