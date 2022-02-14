Inside Revolve’s Super Bowl Party, which features a star-studded lineup

We spoke with Revolve’s Chief Brand Officer and compiled a list of celebrity styles worn by Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Tinx, and others.

We may not be sports fans, but we can appreciate the Super Bowl in Los Angeles because it means star-studded events and red carpet fashion inspiration all weekend. Homecoming Weekend, hosted by The h.wood Group and Revolve, was packed with celebrities and fashion it-girls and boys who provided all the style inspiration we need for spring trends.

Justin Bieber, Marshmello, and Drake all gave performances at this event.

Raissa Gerona, Revolve’s Chief Brand Officer and fashion guru, sat down with us to discuss the event’s looks, spring trends, and her favorite Revolve products.

“Everyone looks amazing,” Raissa said.

“I believe everyone is eager to get out and about again.

It’s wonderful to see all of the women dressed up and looking so lovely.

It’s been so long, and it’s incredible.

It’s a dream come true to see everyone wearing Revolve.”

Raissa stated that Revolve girls just want to have a good time when asked what the brand represents.

“I get the impression that the Revolve girl enjoys life and surrounds herself with people she enjoys being around,” Raissa said.

“Of course, she’s traveling and going out and living her best life.”

That’s how I see our Revolve customer, and seeing her in this setting just confirms everything we want the brand to stand for.

So, yeah, every time I look around and see new outfits, it makes me feel like everyone is just having the time of their lives.

They’re looking fantastic.”

Raissa is a huge Hailey Bieber fan, saying, “Who isn’t? Seeing her style transform, especially as a married woman, she’s getting a little bit older, but I think she’s still really sexy.”

She always exudes confidence and appears to be having a good time.”

