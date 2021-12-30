Inside Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s custom furniture designs, which include tables, a bar, and a planter, for a new (dollar)800K Delaware mansion

KAILYN Lowry has shared another behind-the-scenes look at the construction of her new Delaware mansion.

It’s “going to be sick,” according to one custom furniture builder.

As the move-in date approaches, the Teen Mom has kept fans updated on the construction process.

Kyle Hill, a furniture builder, shows off some of the custom pieces he’s working on for the reality star in her latest update, including a pair of shelves for either side of her fireplace.

“These will be more modern than we usually do,” Kyle explained.

He’s also working on two bookcases, a maple table, and even a custom plant holder, according to the designer.

He joked, “When you order a dangling plant holder, you know you’re a green thumb.”

Finally, Kyle hinted at another unnamed project, saying, “This is going to be sick.”

Maple will be used for everything.

I guarantee it will be one-of-a-kind.”

Kailyn’s design choices throughout her new home have received mixed reviews from fans.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of her kitchen to show off the finishing touches, which included two sets of dangling light fixtures.

Under the hanging ball lights, the MTV star captured a full view of her long kitchen island, which has a marble countertop and black wood.

With a pair of heart and star-eyed emojis, she captioned the photo, “Kitchen lights going in.”

Her previous post about her new bathrooms, on the other hand, was ripped to shreds like cheap toilet paper.

Kailyn captioned the photo with the caption “Tile is everything,” referring to the tile flooring she chose, which is an off white color with uneven black streaks that resemble a marble pattern.

However, Kailyn’s Reddit fans had mixed feelings about the bathroom’s progress.

“This is horrible,” one person wrote.

Her kids must have scribbled on the floor.”

“The tiles around the door frame don’t line up, and it’s driving me crazy,” said another.

“This tile will never, ever look clean,” said a third participant.

It’s a disaster.”

“Omg that’s horrible,” said another.

It appears to be a disaster.”

Kailyn used her Instagram Stories earlier this month to show fans a few different light fixtures she installed in her home.

A gold rod hung from the ceiling in one of the Delaware home’s new additions, with various sized circular light fixtures.

The Teen Mom 2 star included a poll with the post, asking if fans “love” or “hate” the piece.

After that…

