Inside the 2020 Grammys After-Parties With Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, Chrissy Teigen and More

In the words of Lizzo, “Welcome to the Grammys bitch!” Or, better yet, Grammys after parties, bitch.

Indeed, following Sunday night’s 2020 Grammys ceremony, there was plenty to celebrate. Billie Eilish made history as the youngest artist to win Album of the Year and the only female to ever win big in all four major categories. Plus, Demi Lovato made her triumphant return to the stage, Ariana Grande took off her “engagement” ring and Camila Cabello brought the Staples Center to tears with her tribute to her dad. And, throughout the event, music’s biggest stars used their art to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash just hours before the red carpet.

“We’re gonna all join together and do what we do in happy times and in challenging times,” host Alicia Keys said. “We’re gonna sing together, we’re gonna laugh together, we’re gonna dance together, we’re gonna cry together, we’re gonna bring it all together. We’re gonna love together, and we’re gonna make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the one thing that has the power to bring all of us together, and that’s music.”

And that didn’t stop once the show ended. Rather, the festivities continued at the star-studded after parties.

At Universal Music Group’s festivities, held at Rolling Greens in Downtown L.A., Billie Eilish was all smiles as she walked in with her brother Finneas O’Connell, his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski and their parents. Escorted straight back into a private booth, the superstar posed for pictures before relaxing on the couch. “She was really happy,” an eyewitness tells E! News. “She was happy to talk to every well-wisher who approached.” Of course, Finneas and Claudia couldn’t help but celebrate the big night a sweet kiss.

Later, on the back patio, Billie fangirled over Ezra Miller, telling him how she was “obsessed” with him. “It was so cute,” adds the witniss. “He told her he was obsessed with her and then pulled her in close for a hug.”

Meanwhile. Lewis Capaldi hung out with Hailee Steinfeld, who was in an upbeat mood as she chatted with girlfriends. YG and Kehlani walked in hand-in-hand after sparking split rumors while “social butterfly” YungBlud moseyed about with a can of beer in his hand.

Over at Steven Tyler‘s party to benefit Janie’s Fund, host Terry Crews opened with a tribute to Kobe. Around 8 p.m. local time, the power goes out during the viewing party—and Terry announced via megaphone that Billie had scored two more awards. In the dark, waiters served dessert while staff handed out glow sticks. Later, Stassi Schroeder‘s recorded her Beau Clark getting his mind read by mentalist Lior Suchard, Gavin DeGraw performed and the Aerosmith frontman himself played a harmonic, which he auctioned off. A piece of the wall Run DMC broke goes for $20,000.

Elsewhere, at the Republic Records bash, guests including Pia Mia, Madison Beer, Nikita Dragun, Stassie Karanikolaou, Chantel Jeffries, Madelaine Petsch sipped on Fiji Water, Ciroc and Don Julio.

For their part, the newly-reunited Jessie J and Channing Tatum turned the evening into a PDA-filled date night. Entering the party dancing, Channing “looked super happy,” explains an insider. And once they arrived at their table, he was “all over” Jessie, according to the partygoer: “They held each other for a moment while chatting. It was super nice. They were letting loose.” Throughout the night, they were seen whispering in each other’s ears or sharing a sweet kiss. Later, the were joined by Dennis Quaid and his fiancée Laura Savoie. “Dennis and Channing were dancing together,” says the insider. “Dennis then took a selfie with Jessie and Channing. It was so cute and looked like a family portrait.”

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly walked hand-in-hand after posing for pictures together. While they stayed close all night, Diplo danced around in his cowboy hat. Adds the insider, “He looked like he was living his best life!”

With reporting by Alli Rosenbloom, Amanda Williams and Carly Shihadeh