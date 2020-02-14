Inside the 2020 Oscars After-Parties With Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and More

Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it’s time for Hollywood’s biggest stars party.

After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow’d the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kids—Elton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.

So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor’s Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn’t help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he “briefly danced in his seat,” a source shared with E! News. “He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed.”

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.

Over at the West Hollywood Park, across three rooms (with three open bars) guests such as Colton Haynes, EJ Johnson and Kaitlynn Carter partied at Elton John‘s annual Oscars bash. The superstar himself (and his new trophy) sat at a table toward the back, taking in a rock performance. G-Eazy, clad in a hot pink suit, was making out with a mystery woman, according to an insider.

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire was laughing with Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk while Meghan King Edmonds sipped champagne and reapplied her lipstick.

At Guy O’Seary and Madonna‘s festivities Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated with Camila Morrone while Adele stunned in a gold dress with tassels. “It was very a ’60s mod look with her hair and makeup,” shared a source. “She looked incredible. She was sitting with Nicole Richie catching up.” Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguez danced the night away. “They were kissing and dancing the night away,” added the insider. “They really only had eyes for each other.

As guests fangirled over Billie Eilish, Tiffany Haddish danced by Snoop Dogg‘s DJ booth. Meanwhile, Jennifer Anistonchatted with Jon Hamm and Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel were packing on the PDA. Other guests included Kristin Wiig, Cynthia Erivo, Mark Ruffalo and Olivia Colman.

And at the Vanity Fair party, the most star-studded event in town, Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestCorey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jennercelebrated the night as a family. Inside, Gamble “grabbed a jeweled encrusted bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was walking around the party chugging it,” revealed an insider. “He kept putting it in the air and was offering it to the girls. It was hilarious.”

There, Kardashian and West hung out with pal Pitt. “Brad immediately said hello to Kim and Kanye,” said a partygoer. “Kim and Kanye had huge smiles on their faces and the three of them were laughing together.”

Sandra Oh hung out with Shonda Rimes while Laura Dern stopped to thank everyone who congratulated her.

Keep scrolling to see every picture from Hollywood’s biggest night!

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams