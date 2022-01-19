Inside the £76 million Florida estate of Brooklyn Beckham’s billionaire parents-in-law, where the couple will marry in April.

Inside the £76 million Florida estate of Brooklyn Beckham’s billionaire parents-in-law, where they’ll marry in April.

BROOKLYN Beckham will marry at the sprawling Florida estate of his billionaire parents-in-law.

The £76 million beachfront home, which Nicola Peltz’s parents Nelson and Claudia own, features a large outdoor pool and a winding driveway that leads to an impressive palm tree-lined courtyard.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who are in love, post glimpses of the private 27-bedroom compound on social media every now and then.

The actress previously shared photos of her pale pink bedroom, which features a vintage-style chandelier and curtains.

Nicola will wear a “fairytale” Valentino gown on her wedding day, instead of Victoria’s own designer line, as we reported earlier this week.

And, unlike Posh and Becks’ own wedding, which was famously sponsored by OK! magazine, the star-studded affair on April 9 is set to be covered by fashion bible Vogue.

Brooklyn, a 22-year-old aspiring chef, will serve as Best Man, while Nicola’s ice hockey-playing brother Brad will serve as Chief Bridesmaid.

The wedding will take place on Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s sprawling Florida estate, which Nicola, 27, owns.

Gigi Hadid of Victoria’s Secret, Nicole Richie, Gordon and Tana Ramsay are among the guests.

However, Brooklyn’s godfather, Elton John, will be on the road.

“Understandably, Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect,” a source said last night.

“While money is obviously not an issue, they still want the day to be a celebration of love rather than wealth.”

“Vogue’s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has courted the couple extensively, and it appears that they will be granted exclusive rights to the wedding.

“Idris Elba’s wedding was beautifully shot by Vogue, and it’ll be something like this — very tasteful.”

“Nicola flew to Rome with her stylist for wedding dress fittings and has settled on two fairytale Valentino gowns,” the source continued.

“Nicola Beckham’s engagement gown was designed by Victoria Beckham, who is enthusiastic about the decision.

In the evening, a VB number will most likely appear.

“Nicola has chosen her brother Brad to serve as Chief Bridesmaid, the poor sod, but she’s determined not to follow tradition.

“The happy couple will plan their wedding according to their preferences.”

Posh, 47, was rumored to be designing Nicola’s dress for Transformers: Age of Extinction, and had even drew up some sketches.

She was widely praised after Meghan Markle wore one of her signature gowns on Christmas Day in 2018. She designed her best friend Eva Longoria’s wedding gown in 2016, and she was widely praised after Meghan Markle wore one of her signature gowns in 2018.

Within a few days, it was completely sold out.

Former England captain Becks, 46, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and is expected to say a few words during the event…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.