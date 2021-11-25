Inside The Beatles’ raucous final days, from Willy Wonka jokes to Paul and John’s tense showdown talks recorded by a hidden microphone

Inside The Beatles’ raucous final days, from Willy Wonka jokes to Paul and John’s tense showdown talks, as captured by a hidden microphone

On a chilly Monday morning in January 1969, Paul McCartney says, “It’s going to be such an incredibly comical thing in 50 years.”

“They broke up because Yoko sat on an amp,” he predicts, and “Well, you see, John kept bringing this girl along.”

Now, 50 plus two years later, we can finally see the lighter side of The Beatles’ journey as they neared the end.

Peter Jackson’s three-part series The Beatles: Get Back is the most up-close and personal film portrait of a band at work and play ever made.

“She’s great,” McCartney says of Lennon’s lover on the same day (Jan 13).

She is perfectly fine.

They only want to be in close proximity to one another.”

After a week or so, there’s a “freak-out,” with Yoko screeching into a microphone, Macca stepping into Ringo’s shoes and playing crazy drums, and John producing distorted feedback from his cream-colored Epiphone Casino guitar.

The Beatles split under a tidal wave of acrimony, according to popular belief, for the past half-century.

This included squabbles over girlfriends getting in the way, George Harrison branching out, and business manager Allen Klein’s divisive involvement.

The Beatles’ most successful writing partnership had “cooled,” according to Lennon and McCartney. (Macca’s word, not mine.)

“The Beatles have been in the doldrums for at least a year,” Lennon says early in the documentary, a surprising statement given that the period yielded the freewheeling White Album.

McCartney, who clearly feels he’s driving the whole thing “without much support,” blames it on their manager’s death.

He says, “Since Mr Epstein’s death, we’ve been very negative.”

However, The Beatles: Get Back is primarily a story of friendly banter, biting wit, and laugh-out-loud situations, albeit with tension undercurrents.

When they’re practicing Across The Universe and get to the chorus of “nothing’s gonna change my world,” Lennon leans into his microphone and says, “I wish it f***ing would.”

They’re discussing making Billy Preston, an American keyboardist who’d joined their sessions, the “fifth Beatle” in another scene.

“I’ll ask Dylan to join The Beatles, and he would,” Harrison exclaims, and Lennon adds, “We’ll call it The Beatles andamp; Co.”

“Like Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the “quiet” Beatle responds.

When George sings a verse of Bob Dylan’s Mama, You’ve Been On My Mind while Paul’s girlfriend, and later wife, Linda looks on, it’s a beautiful moment.

And we see Linda’s six-year-old daughter Heather, who McCartney later adopted, dancing and engaging…

