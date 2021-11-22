Inside the Borg Queen’s Fight With Patrick Stewart and Ties to ‘Picard’ (Flashback) in ‘Star Trek: First Contact’

The holodeck fantasy of Captain Jean-Luc Picard was finally realized in Star Trek: First Contact.

Not only did fans get to see Patrick Stewart take on the role of Dixon Hill with significantly more production value, but the simulation also played a key role in The Next Generation crew’s second trip to the big screen, defeating the Borg.

On the set of First Contact, the cast spoke with ET two years after the show’s series finale and their reunion with Captain Kirk (William Shatner) in Star Trek: Generations.

Everyone was ecstatic to face off against the TV show’s iconic antagonists, and to have one of their own at the helm, in these behind-the-scenes interviews.

In 1996, director and star Jonathan Frakes teased that “[First Contact] is about the beginning of Star Trek.”

Plus, ET delves into the film’s villain, the Borg Queen, and her upcoming return in Star Trek: Picard season two.

Participate in discussions!

STEALING IN THE FIRST PLACE

The first films in the TOS (original series) and TNG (The Next Generation) movie franchises, Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Generations, respectively, received mixed reviews.

TOS and TNG resurrected their most popular antagonists for their second cinematic installments.

The Wrath of Khan (Ricardo Montalban).

And the Borg collective for First Contact, which introduced a new character, the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), who gave the drones some flair.

“We’re at odds with the Borg.”

On the set in 1996, Stewart teased ET about the final and ultimate conflict with the Borg.

“And it does necessitate us going back in time, which they initiate, in order to prevent them from doing something very important.”

To put it mildly, the actor was irritated.

The film begins with the crew discovering the Borg attempting to erase a sacred moment in Starfleet history: First Contact Day (now observed annually on April 5 by Trekkies).

When a pilot named Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell), first introduced in TOS (“Metamorphosis”), became the first Earthling to travel at warp speed on that day, humanity proved it was worthy of being introduced to the rest of the universe.

Detecting the results of his ship’s mission.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Inside Patrick Stewart’s Borg Queen Fight and Ties to ‘Picard’ (Flashback) from ‘Star Trek: First Contact’

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Inside ‘Star Trek: First Contact’s Borg Queen Face Off With Patrick Stewart and Ties to ‘Picard’ (Flashback)