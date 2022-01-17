Inside the Duggars’ MESSIEST houses, which include Jessa’s unflushed toilet, Jana’s overflowing closet, and Jill’s filthy carpet.

THE Duggar children have a long history of living in filthy environments.

The children had rules and chores at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house, but they’ve struggled to keep up with household chores on their own.

The Duggar family has a habit of allowing fans into their world, whether on TV or off.

This occasionally necessitates displaying some less-than-pleasant sights.

Jessa, Jill, Jana, and Joy-Anna of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting have been chastised for flaunting their messes on social media.

The backlash has ranged from squabbles over toys in the living room to far more serious offenses such as unflushed toilets and filthy carpets.

They’ve mostly ignored the drama.

They have, however, retaliated on occasion.

They continue to post pictures of their lives on social media, including the messes.

These are the DUGGARS’ MESSIEST HOUSEHOLDS.

Jessa has been chastised on numerous occasions for having a messy home.

Based on her reaction, it appears that she is unconcerned about the mess or how much it irritates fans.

She uploaded a video of a house tour to YouTube in early 2020.

Fans were quick to point out that she hadn’t bothered to clean up before filming.

The video featured unmade beds, unflushed toilets, and toys strewn about, earning her praise from some fans for keeping it “real.”

Jessa, on the other hand, did not ignore the shambles.

“This is our messy house,” she said, pointing it out.

“Once it’s cleaned up, we’ll do another house tour.”

We’re going to start with a real-life mess.”

The tour began in the kitchen, where cardboard boxes littered the floor and clothes were drying on kitchen chairs.

Toy cars and books littered the living room, the bed lacked sheets, and one of the toilets was stuffed with paper from one of the TLC star’s children.

She shared a video about “getting organized” a few months later.

It’s not the first time Jessa has spoken candidly about her home’s mess.

In 2017, she shared a series of photos of her chaotic home, which included a mountain of dirty diapers, stains on her bed sheets, and marker and finger prints on the mirrors.

“This is real life, ‘yall,” she captioned the post.

“Swipe left to see more photos of my house in all of its gleaming glory today.”

Fans could see “6(plus) loads of laundry,” a “side table that probably hasn’t been dusted in months,” “dried spit up” on the bed, “Handprints on the mirror,” and other messes, according to Jessa.

She signed off on her note with a…

