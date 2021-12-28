Inside the ‘Extra Special’ Christmas with George, Charlotte, and Louis for Prince William and Duchess Kate

Inside the ‘Extra Special’ Christmas of Prince William and Duchess Kate with George, Charlotte, and Louis

Despite not being able to spend the day with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate had a memorable Christmas with their children.

According to an insider, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, awoke at 5 a.m. to see what Santa Claus had left for them under the tree.

“While Kate and William try not to spoil their children excessively,” the source says, “they break the rule at Christmas.”

The boys enjoyed their outdoor gifts, which included a camping kit for George that included a tent, walkie talkies, and a flashlight, as well as a climbing frame for Louis, according to the insider.

In the meantime, Charlotte received a children’s video camera, which she adores.

On Christmas morning, all three siblings eagerly opened a variety of games and books.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, made sure his wife, also 39, was included in the festivities.

“After a busy year, William wanted to make Kate’s Christmas extra special, so he surprised her with a beautiful bracelet,” the source says.

The family did not attend the queen’s usual family gathering at Sandringham because she, 95, decided to stay at Windsor Castle for the holidays due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Instead, they held a private celebration at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, where the Duchess of Cambridge served a homemade feast.

“For lunch, Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes, and all the fixings,” a source tells Us.

The mother of three “decorated the table with candles, evergreen branches, and cones as centerpieces,” according to the mother of three.

With dessert, the younger royals assisted their mother.

“The kids assisted Kate in baking a chocolate Christmas log and an apple pie for dessert,” the source says, “but the highlight was making a gingerbread house covered in their favorite sweets.”

The traditional English Christmas “crackers” were present, with the entire family popping the poppers in search of confetti, paper crowns, and other novelties.

The jokes that were found alongside the confetti, the insider notes, were a big hit with the kids.

The Cambridges also had the opportunity to video chat with the queen, Prince Charles, and a few other members of the royal family.

